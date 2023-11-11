Former DWTS Pro Predicts Major Cast Shakeup Ahead

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Lacey Schwimmer things a big shakeup is afoot.

During a chat with Cheryl Burke on the October 30, 2023, episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Schwimmer said that some of the pros from season 32 have been reaching out to her. The reason? She said that they are looking for a job for after their time on the show comes to an end.

“What’s really weird — and I’m not going to name drop these people. They are currently on the show. They’re all feeling the heat of, like, the time is coming that they’re going to be done. You know when you just get that sense, like, ‘I’m not going to get called back this season. So what am I going to do with my life? How am I going to pay my bills’?” Schwimmer said.

“And they have all direct messaged me, texted me, emailed me, asking to join my dance convention ’cause they don’t know what to do after this show is over,” she continued.

“I think that’s awesome. And I, of course, have said ‘yes’ to every single one of them. Luckily they’re all on the show this season. But, when that time comes, it’s like no one tells you what happens after TV,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several DWTS Pros Already Parted Ways With the Show

Although it’s unclear which season 32 pros have reached out to Schwimmer, there are more than a dozen vets who competed in 2023. They include Pasha Pashkov, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Peta Murgatroyd, Daniella Karagach, Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko, Alan Bersten, Emma Slater, Val Chmerkovskiy, Koko Iwasaki, Brandon Armstrong and Britt Stewart.

Out of that particular group, there are only a handful of dancers who have their eggs in other baskets. For example, Murgatroyd has her own self-tanner line and Karagach designed her own line of jewelry. However, more than half of the group appears solely dependent on “Dancing With the Stars.”

A number of other pros already parted ways with the show for one reason or another, including Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold. Both women are focusing on raising their growing families. Carson has said that she’s open to a return in the future, but Arnold seems a bit more settled in at home in Utah.

Lacey Schwimmer Shared Advice for DWTS Pros Still Affiliated With the Show

Over the years, DWTS has said goodbye to several pros, including Kym Herjavec, Sharna Burgess, Keo Motsepe, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and Burke. However, Schwimmer warns that the current pros need to prepare for what’s ahead because it’s a tough road after a stint on television.

“Hopefully the current pros realize you need to make the most of this time because when it’s done? You are so removed. And it is as if you’ve never existed before this show was created,” Schwimmer said.

Schwimmer has previously worked with a number of people affiliated with “Dancing With the Stars,” including the newest pro, Rylee Arnold. She does seem completely open to giving some of these ballroom stars a place to continue to foster their passions for dance when the time comes.

