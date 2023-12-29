DWTS Alum Teases Boy Band Reunion That Fans Have Been Waiting For

Lance Bass said plans for an NSYNC reunion are on the table.

The “Dancing With the Stars” alum dropped the teaser during a December 2023 appearance on the online game show “Rent Free” with Bilt Rewards app founder, Ankur Jain. When asked if there are any plans for a reunion tour with his ’90s bandmates Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick, Bass, 44, gave a hopeful response.

“Look, we are talking about it,” Bass said, adding, ”I hope to have some good news at some point.”

When Jain playfully asked if a reunion will take place as soon as January 1, Bass laughed and said, “Give us a little more time than that!”

Bass previously told People magazine that after ‘NSYNC reunited to record the one-off song, “Better Place,” for the “Trolls Band Together” soundtrack in 2023, they had planned to reunite to attend the movie premiere together. But the SAG-AFTRA strike threw a “wrench” in their plans, he said. “There’s definitely hopes for something fun in the future, because look, we had too much fun with just doing this one song,” Bass added. “It can’t stop now!”

Bass also told E! News that “the door is always open” for the band to get back together. “I’m game and you know we will be talking at some point,” he said in November 2023. “So hopefully, fingers crossed something will work out.”

Joe Fatone Also Teased the Possibility of a Reunion for the Band

Bass isn’t the only ‘NSYNC alum to tease a possible reunion of the boy band he was in from 1995 to 2004. In December 2023, fellow bandmate and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Joey Fatone also hinted that an ‘NSYNC reunion tour could happen in the future.

“You know what? Never say never,” Fatone told People magazine in the interview. “I think we have to honestly have a sit-down and have a conversation.”

But Fatone was quick to add that while he has hopes for a reunion, it is not as easy to hit the road now that the band members have families and other obligations. “There’s been talks about it… but nothing’s in motion yet,” he clarified. “So, I’ll say never say never, but I’m not saying no, and I’m not saying yes. But we still have to have that conversation. It looks promising.”

A Source Claimed the ‘NSYNC Members Are Not Currently in Talks for a Reunion, Album, or Anything Else

‘NSYNC thrilled fans when all five bandmates appeared onstage together at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September 2023. But that may be the best fans will get from the “Bye Bye Bye” singers in the near future.

In December 2023, an insider told TMZ that despite Bass’s latest hopeful tease, there are still no official talks or plans in the works for ‘NSYNC to reunite for a tour. The insider with direct knowledge also claimed that the possibility of a new album or residency happening anytime soon is nil as of right now. So if an ‘NSYNC reunion does ever happen, it likely won’t come together for a very long time.

