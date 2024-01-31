Former DWTS Pro Teases Potential Return to the Ballroom

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Lindsay Arnold said that she’s not hanging up her ballroom heels for good. Although the mother of two hasn’t competed on the show since season 30, she’s not ready to retire.

“I feel like this is such a frequently asked question,” Arnold told Kaitlyn Bristowe on the January 23, 2024, episode of the “Off the Vine” podcast. “And I mean, understandably. Understandably. ‘Cuz I’ve never really said, like, ‘I’m done forever.’ And that’s still my answer. Like, I’m not done forever, but I also don’t have a set, like, ‘in one year, I will start doing ‘Dancing With the Stars’ again,” she explained.

Arnold said that when each season rolls around, she really takes a hard look at where her family is at before making the best decision.

“I’m just going to have to take it a year at a time,” she added.

Lindsay Arnold Has Sat Out 2 Seasons of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Following season 30 with “Bachelor” star Matt James, Arnold decided that she was going to stay back in Utah with her husband, Sam Cusick, and their daughter, Sage.

“You all know that family is the most important thing to me and doing what is best for my daughter is always going to be at the top of my list! As many of you know my family and I live in UT and in order to do DWTS I have to move myself and my daughter Sage out to LA and leave behind my husband Sam who works full time here in Utah. Logistically there is SO much involved with making this happen and there is a lot of sacrifice that has to be made that unfortunately just did not feel right for us this time around,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time.

A short time later, Arnold learned that she was pregnant with her second child. She gave birth to a daughter named June just a few months before season 32 began.

On August 24, 2023, Arnold took to TikTok to share that she wouldn’t be competing in 2023.

Arnold won her only Mirrorball on season 25 alongside Jordan Fisher.

Witney Carson May Also Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ in the Future

Arnold isn’t the only former “Dancing With the Stars” pro who isn’t ready to retire. Witney Carson decided to sit out season 32 after welcoming her second child — and moving to Florida with her family.

However, Carson has also said that she is considering a return to the ballroom.

“I miss it so much and we’ll just have to see where we are in our life next year. And hopefully it works out, but, we kind of live our lives by the seat of our pants, so, I don’t know,” Carson said during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in October 2023.

She and husband Carson McAllister are parents to son, Leo, 3, and Jet, 8 months.

Carson took home the Mirrorball with Alfonso Ribeiro by her side on season 19.

