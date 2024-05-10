Lindsay Arnold Reveals Daughter Sage Flooded Their House

Lindsay Arnold shared a nightmarish “story time” with fans.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer shares two young daughters, Sage and June, with her husband Sam Cusick. In May 2024, Arnold posted a TikTok video to tell fans a story about how Sage, 3, inadvertently caused a damaging flood in their home.

Lindsay Arnold Revealed Sage Left the Faucet On

Arnold shared the disastrous story in a video posted on May 9, 2024. She titled the clip: “Story time: How our 3-year-old flooded our house.”

The veteran pro dancer sat in her walk-in closet as she shared the story with her followers. “In case you’re having a bad day, let me tell you how our house just flooded,” she said. “Buckle up, pretty unfortunate events here,” she added.

Arnold then explained how one of her toddler’s routine activities resulted in major damage to her home. “The other night we came home, our entire kitchen main floor area was flooded with like [six inches] of water,” Arnold shared. She explained that her husband ran down to the basement to check what was going on and she heard him yell “a nice big swear word.”

“Basement totally flooded. The water had come through and was basically just pouring through the ceiling into our basement, which is super important unfortunate,” she said.

“Here’s what happened,” she continued. “That day on our street, the water had been shut off. For the whole entire street, the water was shut off because they were doing some maintenance. So, none of the faucets worked. And Sage will constantly throughout the day…we have this filtered water spigot that’s right next to our sink and it rotates, and it can spin. So when it spins to the side, it’s off of the sink, like it’s onto the countertop. It’s really nice because Sage will push her stool to the countertop, she’ll grab her cup, she’ll fill up her water cup and she’ll put it back. She does that all throughout the day. She’s never left the sink running, she never even spills [water].”

Arnold said she believes that on the day the water was shut off, “Sage went to fill up her water using that spigot, twisted it over the countertop, put her cup underneath it, turned it on, And no water came out, so she didn’t turn it back off.”

The DWTS dancer explained that the family left later that evening to go out to dinner for her mother’s birthday. “The water turned back on around 5:00. We left about 15 minutes before the water came back on and we didn’t get back until about 8:30 that night,” she said. “So as soon as the water turned back on, that spigot started running water and it ran for almost three and a half hours. Right onto our countertop, right into our kitchen, and obviously into the basement.”

Arnold said there is extensive damage throughout the main level of her home and basement. “All the floors on the main level need to be replaced, and it’s also looking like all of our cabinets need to be replaced as well as our kitchen island,” she said, adding that because all of the cabinets have to be pulled out, all of the kitchen countertops will probably have to be replaced as well.

In addition, all of the basement drywall and insulation was pulled down and the ceiling will need to be fixed. A kitchenette was also damaged downstairs, so the cabinets will likely need to be replaced. Arnold revealed that about half of the flooring downstairs will ned to be redone.

Arnold admitted one “exciting” aspect is she never really liked her kitchen cabinets so now she can pick out new ones. “That’s the only bright side,” she laughed.

The mom of two added that her whole house is now torn up, with large and noisy fans blowing throughout. “Literally, my bedroom and closet is the only sanctuary where you can’t hear the fans, “she said.

The Utah native added that her family had a “sad” day and that she feels “unsettled “in her own home due to the chaos.

In her video, Arnold noted multiple times that she knows things could have been so much worse. She reiterated that she is grateful for all that she has. Fans offered her support in the comments section.

“Just because other things are worse doesn’t make your bad any less valid❤️,” one fan wrote.

“Sounds like Sage just wanted to remodel the kitchen and basement 😅,” another fan joked.

Lindsay Arnold Previously Dealt With Water Damage in Her Basement

Arnold’s home is located in Utah. Her open kitchen with white-and-black speckled granite countertops can be seen in photos posted by Closer Weekly in 2022. Arnold’s stunning home is also showcased regularly on TikTok and Instagram.

In 2022, Arnold and her husband did extensive renovations to their basement to make it into a posh living and workout space. But on New Year’s Day 2023, the couple faced an emergency when their basement flooded due to groundwater seeping in. Luckily the basement flooring survived that flood, but a new sump pump was installed in the area.

