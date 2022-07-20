Maksim Chmerkovskiy Hints at Returning to DWTS

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy has revealed for certain if he would return to the show if the producers asked him to come back.

Here’s what Maks said in a recent Instagram live and how his wife Peta Murgatroyd feels about the situation:

Maks Said He Would ‘Absolutely Love’ to Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

During an Instagram live question and answer session with their fans about their ongoing fertility and pregnancy journey, Maks and Peta, who married in 2017 and have a son, Shai, who is 5, were also asked if Maks would ever return to “Dancing With the Stars.” He didn’t even hesitate before saying he would “absolutely love” to come back.

“[‘Dancing With the Stars’] is almost 20 years of our life,” said Maks, whose wife is also a former professional dancer on the show. “I would absolutely love to join ‘Dancing With the Stars’ in any capacity.”

Maks was a pro on the show for 17 seasons, from season two through season 25 (taking some seasons off here and there). Peta was a pro on the show from season 13 through season 29 and has also said she would love to return if they asked her to come back.

“At this point, I feel like we’ll see what happens, right? I can say that, right?” said Maks during the Q&A, which may indicate the show has already reached out to him. It certainly sounds as though he’s not sure what he can comment on.

He continued, “I’m doing ‘Dancing With the Stars’ on different continents, so it’s a great project and to see the impact of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ in other countries and with other people, I have a lot of attachment to that.”

Peta then chimed in with, “I would like to see you do ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ I’m just saying.”

Peta Also Said They Both Just Want to Get Back in the Studio

During the Q&A, Peta also said that they both “want to get back in the studio” and keep dancing, even if it’s not on the show.

“I said to him the other day I’m in need of moving my body, I’m in need of dancing,” said Peta.

She also previously told Us Weekly that she thinks Maks is still in terrific shape and could definitely re-join the show.

“Maybe [Maks would come back]. Maybe. I don’t know, we’ll see, we’ll see,” said Peta, adding, “He’s still in amazing shape and you know how good of a dancer he is. I think the world of his dancing, so, maybe.”

She also said in the same interview that she “would love to go back” because she misses “Dancing With the Stars,” especially in light of how her last season went. Peta and Maks have recently revealed that they suffered several miscarriages over the course of two years and Peta’s last one was during season 29 of the show, which she told Us Weekly really “dampened the show” for her and “put a dark cloud over everything.”

“I think the time off, though, has been good for me. It’s nice to just have a little second to regroup,” said Peta, adding, “I would love to go back. Yeah, I miss it … My last season that I was on there was Vernon Davis and that’s when my first miscarriage happened, throughout that season, so I feel it just kind of dampened the show for me just a little bit and it kind of just put a dark cloud over everything. I just didn’t have the best season that season because of everything.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season this fall on Disney Plus.

