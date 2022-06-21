DWTS’ Peta Murgatroyd Suffered a Miscarriage While Husband Maks Was in Ukraine

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd has opened up about her struggles with fertility, including suffering a miscarriage while her husband and fellow professional dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy was in Ukraine.

She told People in a June 21 interview that she has actually had three miscarriages in the last two years. Here is what Peta and Maks told the magazine:

Peta Was Hospitalized in October 2021 & Found Out She Had Miscarried

In October 2021, Maks was in Ukraine working as a judge on the Ukraine version of “Dancing With the Stars.” Peta had to call him from the hospital after calling an ambulance when she found herself lying on the floor of her son Shai’s room, unable to move after having tested positive for COVID.

When the doctor came in to the room to talk to her, he informed her that she had been pregnant but had lost the baby.

“I thought he was going to reveal some really bad news. I was like, ‘What’s wrong?’ His face dropped. He said, ‘Did you know you were pregnant?'” said Peta, adding that ultimately, it was actually easier to handle because she hadn’t known she was pregnant. But it was still her third miscarriage in the past two years.

“To not be there [with her]… it’s crazy. It makes you feel helpless,” said Maks.

Peta also told People about her first miscarriage, which happened in a Whole Foods bathroom. She just sat there and cried and called Maks, who said that moment was “as dark as it can get.”

“I think the darkest part is when the person you are in love with calls you and she says that she had a miscarriage in the bathroom, that’s as dark as it can get,” said the dancer.

Peta added that she was “ashamed” and “embarrassed” about having a miscarriage because she has always prided herself on her health and wellness regimen, but then she finally realized that that sometimes has nothing to do with miscarriages.

Maks agreed and said that the miscarriages left him a “changed man” and that if people look around, they will “find that most of [their] friends have had issues” like this.

“I realized that this is more common and this is not being talked about,” said Maks.

Peta Was Later Diagnosed With PCOS

Peta said that a doctor finally diagnosed her with PCOS, or polycystic ovary syndrome, which, according to the Mayo Clinic website is a “hormonal disorder” and some of the complications it can lead to include infertility, miscarriages and premature birth.

“They can never say this is 100 percent the issue, but they do believe that I have PCOS, polycystic ovary syndrome, which was a shock to me,” Peta revealed. “I don’t have any cysts on my ovaries at all, but I do have hormonal imbalances that are causing the eggs to maybe not mature enough before they’re released.”

She wen ton to say that once she had a diagnosis, she was actually kind of happy, which she knows “sounds weird,” but now she had answers.

“I had answers. I had everything I need to move forward and make some really big decisions now for my family,” said Peta. “Am I going to keep trying naturally or am I going to go straight to IVF, and I chose the latter.”

Peta & Maks are Currently Pursuing In-vitro Fertilization

After the PCOS diagnosis, Peta said they didn’t want to waste any more time, so they went straight into IVF.

“Through my conversations with my IVF doctor, I definitely could have pushed on and kept trying for the next couple of years to have a healthy, natural pregnancy and chances are I might have got that because my egg count is good and there’s a lot of things that are fine, but ultimately, I knew within my self that I wasn’t going to be happy waiting another couple years and, you know, what if that didn’t work? Then I’ve wasted two years of trying to make it work again when ultimately I know that there’s something wrong,” said Peta.

She revealed that she is on medication, doing “all the injections” and “keeping track of [her] follicles” and “so far, so good.”

“So far it looks really, really promising,” said Peta, adding, “Honestly, I feel like I’m in such a better plcae because I don’t honestly feel like I have anxiety right now because I feel like I have answers. Before was all the anxiety and the stress … and now I don’t have any other words but ‘hope’ and positivity and crossing my fingers and everything that this is gonna work.”

She also admitted that social media pressure was really getting to her because she was constantly being asked things like “when are you going to get pregnant,” and “don’t you want [a sibling] for Shai?”

She said that one comment in particular along the lines of “How could you not?” really “threw [her] off the edge.”

“I was like, ‘If only you knew what was actually going on with my family, you would never say that,” said Peta. In fact, in an April 2022 Instagram story Q&A with fans, Peta was asked about baby No. 2 and she remained upbeat, which in hindsight is rather remarkable.

“Gosh, I hope so. Please pray for me, cross all your finger and toes, let’s do this!” said Peta at the time.

In a second Instagram story Q&A, she again said that they are trying, but it can be really hard.

“Guys, you’re all asking me when I’m gonna get pregnant,” said Peta, writing on the story, “The entire process can be super difficult and challenging! We’re so ready to expand our family!!!”

In the People interview, she also said that telling her story has allowed her to finally breathe again after keeping everything bottled up for so long.

“I feel like I can breathe now. I feel like I’m not carrying this huge burden andt his backpack of trauma and I can let this secret out and have everybody know and that’s kind of what I wanted with this [interview],” said the dancer, adding, “I feel like me allowing myself to tell my story to even help one individual who may be feeling a little ashamed, a little embarrassed about their situation, I feel like this has kind of done its job, you know?”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in fall 2022 on Disney Plus.

