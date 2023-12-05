Mark Ballas & BC Jean Share First Photo of New Baby

Mark Ballas is a first-time dad! The “Dancing With the Stars” pro and his wife, BC Jean, welcomed a baby on November 5, 2023. Exactly one month later, Ballas shared the very first photo of his newborn baby boy.

“Welcome to Earth my son. Banksi Wylde Ballas,” the pro dancer captioned an Instagram post. Ballas didn’t show the baby’s face in the picture that he uploaded.

Ballas’ baby announcement came on the same day as the season 32 DWTS finale. The ballroom pro is set to return to the ballroom to perform with season 31 partner and Mirrorball Trophy champ, Charli D’Amelio.

Ballas and Jean announced their pregnancy in June 2023. “Life lately,” they captioned an Instagram video. At the end, they revealed their baby news. Ballas and Jean have been married since 2016.

Mark Ballas’ ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Sent Him Well Wishes on the New Arrival

Shortly after Ballas uploaded the first snap of his newborn son, many of his DWTS family members shared their well wishes and congratulatory messages in the comments section of the post.

“Congratulations. Welcome to the world Banksi. Love his name. Sending you all so much love xox,” wrote retired DWTS pro Kym Johnson Herjavec.

“I love you Banksi,” added Julianne Hough.

“The sweetest fam I love you guys,” said pro Lindsay Arnold.

Other DWTS stars such as Candace Cameron Bure and Shangela also commented on the post.

Jean shared the same photo on her Instagram account, adding, “Happy one month sweet boy

You are so loved.” Ballas’ mom, Shirley Ballas, was one of the first to comment on the snap.

“@bcjean he is the best most beautiful baby ever. We are all blessed,” she wrote.

Mark Ballas Has Been Posting About Becoming a Dad

Ballas and Jean have been posting about their baby in anticipation of the birth.

“Little one, I have watched you grow over the last 9 months in mums tummy & I will be here to watch you grow, hold your hand, laugh with you, cry with you, protect you but let you run free, advise you but let you make you’re own decisions & love you unconditionally till my last day in this life,” Ballas captioned a post on November 21, 2023.

I have no idea what this chapter will hold, but I promise to do my best to be the best dad I can be,” he added.

The couple also shared that Jean suffered a miscarriage in 2022 prior to getting pregnant with their rainbow baby.

