Beloved DWTS Pro Set to Make Ballroom Return Following Retirement

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro and season 31 champ Mark Ballas will make his return to the ballroom on the season 32 finale. Ballas and his season 31 partner, Charli D’Amelio, will be performing together for the first time since they won the Mirrorball Trophy.

Ballas was on-hand for the Len Goodman tribute dance in October 2023, marking the first time he’d returned to the ballroom since his Mirrorball win. It’s unknown if Ballas and D’Amelio will be performing a routine from season 31, a mashup of some of their dances, or if they put together something new.

The performance comes a little over one year since the two were crowned DWTS champions.

“One year ago today @markballas and i competed in the finale of @dancingwiththestars,” D’Amelio captioned an Instagram post on November 21, 2023.

“I am forever grateful that i got the honor to compete on this show especially to dance alongside mark ballas who will forever be my dance partner and compete with my amazing momma!

this show was the most amazing time for me and i am so beyond thankful!!! hehe,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Are Excited to See Mark Ballas & Charli D’Amelio Dance Together

Shortly after the announcement about Ballas and D’Amelio’s return was made on the semifinals, some fans took to Reddit to react.

“I’m stoked! I’ve missed them! Charli won me over last season I was a total skeptic when I heard she was cast. Didn’t know much about her and figured she’d be a stuck up spoiled influencer but she seemed genuinely sweet and humble. And boy can she dance,” one person wrote.

“Yay for mark we have been missing his choreography and creativity this year,” someone else added.

“I can’t wait to see them dance together again. It’s going to be fantastic. It will be interesting who else will perform. Juliane kinda hinted she will dance too,” a third comment read.

“I miss Mark dearly. Truly the most creative choreographer this show has ever had IMO,” a fourth Redditor said.

Mark Ballas Doesn’t Have Plans to Compete on DWTS in the Future

Ballas unofficially retired from the program in 2023. Although he never made an official announcement on social media or through the press, Ballas announced his decision to leave the show during the DWTS Live Tour.

“I’ve done 20 seasons now,” said Ballas, according to E!. “I started this journey when I was 21, 22. And honestly being able to dance and perform for you fans—you guys are the best fans,” he continued.

“My mom is here tonight, my dad is here tonight, my wife is here tonight, my wife’s mom and dad are here tonight. I just want to finish this by saying that this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I’m coming to a close tonight. This is going to be my last dance,” he added.

As far as the future goes, Ballas is focusing on his next chapter: becoming a father. He and wife BC Jean are set to welcome their first child in December 2023.

