Mark Ballas Details ‘Unique Kind of Sadness’ After Devastating Family News

Mark Ballas and B.C. Jean are awaiting the arrival of their baby, but a previous pregnancy loss isn’t far from their minds. The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro has opened up about a dark time that he and Jean went through.

“As we get closer to the arrival of our little one I can’t help but think of the one we lost a year ago. We found out we were going to be parents a couple of days before last season of DWTS started. I felt a new kind of energy, excitement & creativity, but during one of our check ups we received the heavy news that our little one’s heart had stopped beating,” Ballas captioned an Instagram post on October 30, 2023.

“We’ve both been through some things in our lives, but this was a different + unique kind of sadness that was pretty soul shattering to be honest, but we later learned how common it actually is. Seeing my wife’s strength through this experience is something I’ll never forget & will always be in awe of,” Ballas continued.

In a post shared on Instagram on October 5, 2023, Ballas and Jean shared that they lost a baby in 2022. Ballas carried that heartbreak with him into season 31 of DWTS, and his emotions showed in a number of his dances, including one in particular. And, of course, Ballas and his partner, Charli D’Amelio won the Mirrorball Trophy at the end of the season.

Mark Ballas’ Viennese Waltz With Charli D’Amelio Was Symbolic

In his Instagram post, Ballas talked about the challenges that he faced while competing on “Dancing With the Stars” after learning that his baby didn’t make it.

“It was a challenge to be in rehearsals & create dances during this time, but ‘the show must go on’. The Viennese Waltz was cathartic in many ways as that dance was a way for me to express what we had been feeling. Letting the balloon go at the beginning, creating a rainbow with the frame & the spinning side by side represented the chaos of those weeks as it felt like we were stuck in a tornado,” he wrote.

Ballas included footage of the Viennese Waltz that he danced with D’Amelio in his post. Fans reacted in the comments section.

“What a beautiful tribute- brings me to tears. Thank you for sharing your heartache- and I hope this song brings others in this position comfort and healing. Prayers for your little one on the way,” one person wrote.

“Thank you for sharing your story Mark. It’s truly a blessing and a miracle to be blessed with a baby. How lucky this baby is to have you and your wife as parents. Sending you both lots of love,” someone else added.

In the post, Ballas included the song “Rainbow,” which was written by himself and Jean after they experienced pregnancy loss.

“We wrote it to heal & for anyone that has experienced this or loss of any kind, hoping it brings whoever listens a little peace & a safe space to grieve,” Ballas explained.

Mark Ballas & BC Jean Announced Their Pregnancy in June

On June 26, 2023, Ballas shared an Instagram Reel after taking a short break from social media.

“Lately, we’ve been making new music, making birthday wishes. Went to Disneyland. Made more music stuff. Turned off our phones & went to the beach. Car rides with our best mate. Bobba [sic] tea. Made more music,” Ballas wrote in captions on his video. At the end, he added, “Also, we’ve been making a tiny human.”

In the months that followed, Ballas and Jean have shared a few small updates about the pregnancy. For example, in August 2023, Ballas shared a video of an ultrasound.

“Seeing our baby move for the first time was an experience & a moment I’ll never forget, I can’t wait to meet you little one I’m all in my feels, now that it’s getting real,” he captioned the post.

Although the couple hasn’t shared the baby’s due date, many presume that Baby Ballas will be born before the end of the year.

