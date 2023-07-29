DWTS Pro Shares Sweet Baby Bump Update After Recent Pregnancy Reveal

“Dancing with the Stars” fans have another DWTS pregnancy to keep an eye on, as retired professional dancer Mark Ballas recently revealed he and his wife, BC Jean, are expecting their first child.

Quite a few babies have been born in 2023 to franchise pros, with new family members recently arriving for Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov, Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy, and Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy. A number of former “Dancing with the Stars” contestants have added to their families recently as well, with Maria Menounos, Sadie Robertson, Rumer Willis, and Rashad Jennings being some of the latest show veterans to bring new babies home. Ballas and Jean have a while to go before their baby arrives, but they just shared an update that fans swooned over.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mark Ballas & BC Jean’s Baby Already Loves Their Music

On July 27, Ballas shared a video on his Instagram page that contained a bit of a pregnancy update. The clip featured Ballas and Jean singing their song “The Way You Move” during a “Living Room Jam” at their home.

Ballas sat on the corner of a desk while playing the guitar, and Jean leaned back in a low chair and exposed her baby bump. In text over the video, the couple revealed, “Our Baby Kicks When We Sing.”

The couple had originally shared the video via their Alexander Jean Instagram page on July 11. Fans loved the clip, then, and even more “Dancing with the Stars” fans swooned over it when Ballas shared it on his own page.

“Your baby has great taste! I love this song and you guys! Congratulations,” raved one fan on the Alexander Jean post.

“Such beautiful moments with Baby Ballas,” added another.

Someone else gushed, “So happy for you guys! You will make the GREATEST parents.”

Ballas’ DWTS Colleagues & Fans Adored the Video

When Ballas shared the clip on his Instagram page, he received a lot of “Dancing with the Stars” love. Quite a few current and former show pros commented, along with former contestants and plenty of fans. Murgatroyd, Johnson, and Pashkov left emoji-filled comments of support, as did Anna Trebunskaya, Wayne Brady, and Kate Flannery.

One “Dancing with the Stars” fan revealed, “My son kicked every time he heard Elvis. I named him Presley.”

Another detailed, “And the cool thing is after they’re born, they’ll know those same songs!” She explained, “My baby was born after Easter and I had been rehearsing/memorizing our Easter music for church. After she was born, I could sing those songs as lullabies and she calmed right down.”

“You can actually see the little one dancing in your belly!” exclaimed an amazed supporter.

“Love this so much. Miss my baby bumps. Enjoy every kick and punch BC it’s the most magical and beautiful you will ever experience. Can’t wait to see the little one,” added someone else.

A comment from another “Dancing with the Stars” fan read, “I just love this. This was my favorite part of being pregnant.”