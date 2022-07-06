DWTS Cast Member Throws Birthday Party For Toddler Who Was Shot & Lost Her Mom

A “Dancing With the Stars” cast member really paid it forward recently when he threw a birthday party for a toddler who was shot as a baby and whose mother died of her injuries from the same shooting.

Master P & His Son Hercy Threw a Princess Party for the Girl’s Family & Friends at the Louisville Zoo

According to local Kentucky news station Wave3, rapper Master P (real name Percy Miller Sr.) and his son, Hercy Miller, hosted a private birthday party at the Louisville Zoo for the friends and family of Ocean Robertson, a 2-year-old girl who was shot as an infant during a shooting in Louisville, Kentucky that killed her mother, Fa’Quansa Ancrum.

Hercy is a walk-on for the University of Louisville men’s basketball team and brought several of his teammates along to help celebrate Ocean’s 2nd birthday.

“This is a great feeling today, seeing the progress how she’s constantly fighting and growing and getting better,” Master P told Wave3. “It’s just a blessing.”

On Instagram, Master P added that Ocean is a “real testimony” and they were blessed to help her celebrate her birthday.

“Today was a great blessing, we celebrated baby Ocean’s 2nd birthday at Louisville Zoo @hercymiller and I threw her a princess party with the Louisville University Men’s Basketball team and all the kids in the community. This little girl is a real testimony, she was shot in the head 19 months ago and is recovering well. #GODisgood Save our babies!” wrote the rapper.

In an interview with the Courier-Journal that Master P posted to Instagram, Hercy called Ocean “a miracle.”

“I want to be able to be a blessing to others. Ocean, to me, she’s a miracle, so I just want to be a blessing to her,” said Hercy, adding, “Ever since I got engaged, I been around in the community doing whatever I could just being a blessing for other people.”

In a Wave3 article from September 2021, Ocean’s grandmother said that every day is so hard because of the loss of her daughter plus Ocean’s constant health problems stemming from the shooting.

“It’s rough; it’s hard; it’s like every day I know it happened, but it’s like just a dream,” said Sherry Ancrum, adding that Ocean has been hospitalized nearly every month since the shooting for bleeding in her brain and suffers from daily seizures.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover Ocean’s medical expenses.

Master P & His Children Recently Suffered Their Own Tragic Loss

On May 29, Master P and his children mourned the loss of his daughter Tytyana, who died at the age of 29 after a long battle with drug addiction.

He posted to Instagram at the time, “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this.”

Master P’s son Romeo Miller, who is also a “Dancing With the Stars” alum, posted his own tribute on Instagram, writing, “Although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless.”

Master P later vowed to help others struggling with substance abuse issues, saying during a concert, “I always was her parachute and now she’s my parachute up in the sky looking over me and we ain’t gonna grieve no more. We gonna celebrate because now my baby can take care of millions of kids and save millions of lives. I’m gonna get out here and play my part. I know that God put me in this world of a passion and purpose. Mental illness and substance abuse is a serious thing.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season this fall on Disney Plus.

