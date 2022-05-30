DWTS Cast Members Mourn the Sudden Death of Their Daughter & Sister

“Dancing With the Stars” cast members and father and son Master P and Romeo Miller shared some heartbreaking news on Instagram — Master P’s daughter and Romeo’s younger sister Tytyana has died at the age of 29.

Here is what we know so far:

Master P Said His Family is Dealing With ‘Overwhelming Grief’

In an emotional Instagram post, the rapper, whose real name is Percy Miller Sr., shared with his followers that his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana has died and the family is “dealing with an overwhelming grief.”

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support,” wrote the entertainer.

He did not get into specifics as to the manner of his daughter’s death, but he added, “Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

Fellow “Dancing With the Stars” alum and singer Tamar Braxton left a broken-heart emoji on the post, and one of Master P’s fans wrote, “I’m sorry to hear of your loss. May God cover and comfort you and your family. God Bless.”

Master P competed on season two of “Dancing With the Stars,” replacing his son Romeo Miller who had to drop out of due to an injury. Master P danced with Ashly DelGrosso, finishing in seventh place. Romeo would come back to compete on “Dancing With the Stars” in season 12 of the show, finishing in fifth place alongside his partner Chelsie Hightower.

Romeo posted his own Instagram message about the death of his younger sister, writing, “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless.”

This comes just a few short months after Romeo welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Drew Sangster. It came as a bit of a surprise to his followers, but he said on Instagram at the time that they wanted to make sure their baby girl was safe and healthy before telling the world.

“It’s been hard to hold this in, but it was important for us to make sure our baby girl got here safe and healthy before making any announcements to the world during this sacred journey. Psalms 127:3 Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward,” wrote Romeo. “My great granny always said if you live long enough, you’ll realize that everything (and the best things) are on God’s time, never yours. The best Valentines ever. Been waiting for this moment my entire life. Thank you @drewsangster. I’m a #GirlDad babbbbbyyy.”

Tytyana’s Battle With Addiction Was Part of Their Story on ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’

Romeo and Tytyana are two of Master P’s seven children with his ex-wife Sonya; he has two other children from other relationships. The family was featured on the first five seasons of the show “Growing Up Hip Hop” on WE TV.

In a 2016 episode of the show, Master P, Romeo and Tytyana actually discussed her seeking help for substance abuse after Romeo called her out for not being there for the family.

“As your big brother, I’m letting you know … you have to build that trust back up,” said Romeo.

“I’ve been looking for you for the last three, four hours … this is a serious situation going on,” added Master P, saying in a talking-head interview, “I think when people hide that they have a problem, they’ll never overcome it. This is something that she wanted to do … she was like, ‘Dad, I wanna be better. I wanna get myself together.'”

“You could’ve been in dead, you could’ve been in jail, anything,” added Master P, telling his daughter that she needed to take a drug test.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

