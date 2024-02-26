Season 32 DWTS Alum May Be Headed for Divorce

Season 32 “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Mauricio Umansky and his wife, Kyle Richards, may be headed for divorce. The two announced their separation in 2023 and have been determined to work on things as a couple, but a source now says that the marriage is doomed.

“Neither of them wants to pull the trigger [and file for divorce]. They don’t have a prenup, so Kyle will be getting half of everything, but that doesn’t bother Mauricio,” a source told Us Weekly.

“It feels so final. They share space, and it’s working for them now,” the source added.

The comments come on the heels of the Season 2 trailer for “Buying Beverly Hills.” In a clip from the new season, Umansky is heard telling his kids, “I had an amazing 26 years with your mom, and I wanted to do everything possible to just save it. Your mom came and she talked to me and said, ‘I think I need space.'”

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Previously Referred to Her Separation as a ‘Divorce’

The initial split news was first reported by People magazine.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family,” a source told People on July 3, 2023.

The duo was quick to deny that they had split, though confirmed they’d had a tough year.

“Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” a joint Instagram statement read, in part.

Although Umansky and Richards have been extra careful when it comes to what they tell the media about their separation, it seems as though divorce is on the table.

“I’ve gone through a lot this last year that does change you. Losing my best friend to suicide changed me. Going through my divorce, all that has made me stronger but it definitely changes you as a person. I feel good,” Richards told Too Fab at BravoCon in October 2023.

Mauricio Umansky Denied Having an Affair With DWTS Pro Emma Slater

While competing on season 32 alongside ballroom pro Emma Slater, Umansky was hit with a barrage of romance rumors.

Despite being spotted together in public holding hands, the two maintained that they had just become good friends and nothing more.

“We do want to address this story,” Umansky said in a video posted on Instagram Stories in October 2023. “About whether or not Emma and I are dating. Whether we went out on a date. For full clarity, we are not dating. We are really good friends. We’ve been dancing together now for six weeks, four hours a day, every single day,” he continued.

“It’s a very intense week. A very emotional week. We were talking about the week during dinner and when we came out of dinner, we were recapping and I reached out to grab Emma’s hand and she grabbed my hand and then we walked to the cars, just recapping and summarizing. And then the paparazzi caught that moment. And it’s become a blown out moment,” he added.

