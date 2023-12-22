Mauricio Umansky Gets Into ‘Shenanigans’ on the Slopes With 2 Female Friends in Aspen

Mauricio Umansky spent time with two gorgeous social media stars in Aspen while his estranged wife, Kyle Richards, was in Mexico.

On December 20, 2023, The Agency founder, 53, shared footage as he got into “shenanigans” with YouTube star Lele Pons, 27, and Grammy-nominated Brazilian singer Anitta, 30.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Umansky shot from the top of a ski slope. “I’ve officially been asked to be the filmer, the videographer, for these two girls’ shenanigans,” he said. “We’re celebrating Top 50, number 36,” he added of SAnitta’s music, before noting he would not be posting the ladies’ antics on his Instagram, but that the footage would be available on theirs. The two women giggled as Anitta said, “We are the funniest girls in the world. We know how to enjoy life, we know how to have a good time!”

Lele Pons & Anitta Dressed in Towels to Ski Down the Slope

On his story, Umansky shared a still photo of the aftermath of his “filmer” duties. In the pic, the father of four stood grinning as his two female friends fell to the snow wearing nothing but towels.

Pons and Anitta both shared the video footage of them flying down a skip slope wearing white towels and holding bottles of Veuve Clicquot champagne.

“Skiing with your bestiee like…😂⛷️,” they wrote. They also credited filmer: @mumansky18.

Earlier in 2023, Umansky competed against Pons on the 32nd season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Several DWTS pro dancers commented on the post, including Daniella Karagach, who wrote, “Werk.”

After Umansky commented with, “You ladies crushed it today 🔥🔥🔥and congratulations,” his pro partner Emma Slater asked, “Did @mumansky18 film this?!!! 😂😂😂 hahaha.”

“You bet I did :) lol 😂,” Umansky wrote.

Anitta shared more photos from the day that included Umansky in a post she captioned, “Ski dump.” The post included footage of her and Pons stripping down to just towels.

On Reddit, some fans felt the video was not a good look for any of them. “Aren’t these girls the same age as his daughters? Cringe,” one Redditor wrote. “Kyle and Mo are literally just embarrassing themselves and their kids,” another agreed.

Kyle Richards Became Upset When Mauricio Held Hands With Emma Slater

Richards and Umansky have an amicable split and still live together in their Encino, California. The RHOBH star previously told fans on Amazon Live that she would join Umansky with their daughters in Aspen for Christmas, despite their separation.

But she may not be happy with her husband given his recent outings with pretty females in Aspen. In addition to his antics with the ski bunnies, Umansky was spotted out to dinner with 33-year-old social media influencer Alexandria Wolfe earlier in the week.

Richards previously admitted she was “hurt” when her husband of 27 years was photographed holding hands with his “Dancing With the Stars” partner Emma Slater following a dinner date.

“I was taken aback, that was hard to see. That really hurt my feelings,” Richards said on “Watch What Happens Live” in November 2023. “I love him very much and we are amicable but that really did hurt me.” She also speculated that there was “something there” between Umansky and Slater,

At the time, Lele Pons, who is married, told The Messenger there was nothing romantic going on between Umansky and his DWTS partner. “Clearly there’s nothing in there,” Pons said of a possible romance between Umansky and Slater. “Like, at all. Trust me. Have you seen my face? You would notice in my face if there were something.”

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Gives Update on Mauricio Umansky Separation