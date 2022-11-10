DWTS Finalist Seen Crying Following Sudden Death of Family Member

A former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor got extremely emotional during a tribute to his brother, who died unexpectedly.

On November 5, 2022, TMZ reported that Aaron Carter had died. The 34-year-old was found dead in a bathtub in his home in California, according to the outlet. TMZ later reported that Carter’s housekeeper found his body and called 911.

Carter competed on season 9 of DWTS alongside ballroom pro Karina Smirnoff, finishing in fifth place. His older brother, Nick Carter, also appeared on the dancing competition show, finishing in second place on season 21.

Nick took to Instagram shortly after news that Aaron died was reported. Nick is currently on tour with the Backstreet Boys and continued on with the group’s current tour despite the heartbreaking news. On November 6, 2022, Nick broke down in tears on stage during a speech that his bandmate gave.

Nick Was Visibly Upset at the First Concert He Played Following Aaron’s Death

Just one day after Aaron was found dead, the Backstreet Boys — including Nick — played a show at London’s O2 Arena. The guys performed the song “No Place,” off their 2019 album “DNA,” and it had Nick extremely emotional.

“That song is very special to us because that song is about family,” Backstreet Boys member Kevin Richardson told the crowd, according to Us Weekly. “Everybody in here, we all grew up together. We’ve been through highs and lows, ups and downs. You guys have been through it with us; we’ve been through it with you. We thank you for taking us on that journey with you. We thank you for being a part of the Backstreet family for 29 years. We thank you for all the love for all the years,” he added.

In photos supplied by the outlet, Nick was seen crying and his bandmates, including DWTS alum AJ McLean, embraced him, showing their support during this incredibly tough time. No word on whether or not Nick plans to take time away from the tour or if any tour dates will be rescheduled following Aaron’s death.

Nick Shared a Post About His Brother on Instagram

Nick received a great deal of support from friends and fans after he shared a touching post about Aaron on his feed. Nick shared a few photos from the boys’ childhood and penned a candid caption to accompany them.

“My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed,” Nick wrote.

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….God,Please take care of my baby brother,” he added.

Aaron is survived by his son, Prince, 11 months.

