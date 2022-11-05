Aaron Carter Had Son Prince With Girlfriend Melanie Martin

Aaron Carter left behind a son named Prince when he died at the age of 34.

Carter was not married, and he did not have a wife. Prince was his son with his ex girlfriend, Melanie Martin, EOnline reported.

The California singer and actor was found dead at his home on November 5, 2022. Carter is the brother of Nick Carter, who was a member of the famed Backstreet Boys band.

Here’s what you need to know:

Carter Posted About His Son Prince on Instagram, Calling Him ‘Our Beautiful Baby Boy’

Carter lives behind a son, Prince. According to EOnline, the child is 11 months old. Carter posted about his son on Instagram.

“Our beautiful baby boy – Princeton Lyrik Carter,” he wrote two weeks before his death.

Prince is Carter’s son with his girlfriend Melanie Martin, the site reported. Aaron Carter was not married and did not have a wife at the time of his death.

It’s not clear whether Carter and Melanie Martin were still together at the time of his death as they had a famously tumultuous relationship. According to People, they were broken up shortly after the boy’s birth.

“Due to personal reason Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways. There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex fiancé ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless,” Carter wrote on Twitter in November 2021.

A child star, Carter was known for the 1997 song “Crush on You.”

Carter Lost Custody of Prince in September

According to the Sun, in September 2022, Carter lost custody of Prince.

At that time, Carter checked into rehab “in an effort to bring his baby back home,” The Sun reported.

He told the Sun he had started “a month-long outpatient program” in Los Angeles.

Carter told the Sun that he was trying to fix his relationship with girlfriend Melanie Martin, who was described as his fiancee. He had a “dusting addiction” that had caused seizures, The Sun reported.

According to The Sun, Melanie’s mother had custody of Prince per a court order.

“It’s new being a parent but it’s actually become really fun and exciting and given me a new chapter of my life. It’s been amazing,” Carter told The Sun.

Aaron Carter Was Found Dead in a Bathtub

According to TMZ, Carter was found dead in a bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California. TMZ learned from law enforcement sources that authorities “received a 911 call at 11 AM Saturday that a male had drowned in the tub.”

What caused Carter to drown is not yet clear. According to TMZ, Carter had been to rehab several times. The entertainment site said homicide detectives were sent to the scene, but that is typical, and there is no sign at this point of foul play.

The musician’s representative confirmed he had died to EOnline.

“It is with deepest regret,” the rep said in a statement, “to report Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this a.m. in his home in Palmdale, CA.”

A spokeswoman for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Information Bureau, told Fox News Digital that sheriff’s officials responded to a “medical rescue” call around 11:58 p.m.

The call came from the 42000 block of Valley Vista Drive. When officers arrived, they found “a deceased person at the scene,” Fox reported.

