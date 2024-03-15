Two DWTS Celebs Reunite For Ultimate Fan Surprise

Lance Bass and Joey Fatone were part of a major reunion in Los Angeles.

On March 13, 2024, the singers reunited with their ‘NSYNC bandmates for the group’s first live performance in over a decade. The reunion took place during Justin Timberlake’s one-night show at The Wiltern, Variety reported.

Fatone was the runner-up in “Dancing with the Stars” season 4, while Bass placed third in season 7. Both had teased a potential reunion of ‘NSYNC, the boy band that made them household names in the 1990s. But fans were still stunned when it actually happened.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘NSYNC Performed Their New Song ‘Paradise’ on Stage

The ’NSYNC reunion took place towards the end of Timberlake’s solo show. As Timberlake, 43, stood before the crowd, a curtain rose behind him. He smiled as Bass, Fatone, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick emerged and began to sing. In a set that lasted just minutes, the band performed the new song “Paradise,” which appears on Timberlake’s album “Everything I Thought It Was.” That came after they sang snippets of a few ‘90s/2000s hits such as “Bye Bye Bye,” per USA Today.

According to Billboard, Timberlake announced his old friends by saying, “Ladies & Gentlemen, We Are ‘NSYNC.” After they performed mini versions of “Bye Bye Bye” and “It’s Gonna Be Me,” Chasez teased the new track. “So we did those. But you have an album coming out tomorrow. And on that album, there’s a song…” he said. “We’ve practiced the song.”

Timberlake then asked the crowd if they’d like to hear the new ‘NSYNC song. After they played ”Paradise,” Timberlake hugged his pals and they exited. He sang one final solo song after admitting he wasn’t sure how he could top that.

The mini-reunion marked the band’s first live performance since the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards where they performed in Timberlake’s Video Vanguard song tribute. In September 2023, the five bandmates released the song “Better Place” for the “Trolls Band Together” soundtrack. The song was their first new music since their album “Celebrity” in 2001.

Following the reunion, a photo of five empty stools on stage at The Wiltern was posted on Timberlake’s Instagram page.

“That was fun. Let’s do it again soon,” Bass wrote in the comment section.

Lance Bass Shared a Behind-the-Scenes Video

Bass also shared a glimpse at what things looked like behind the scenes. He posted an Instagram video of him, Fatone, Chasez and Kirkpatrick going into a back entrance at the Wiltern ahead of their surprise performance at the art deco theater.

“Here we go…. one more time….everybody’s feelin’ fine,” he wrote.

Fans reacted to beg that the mini-concert was just the beginning of seeing ‘NSYNC back together again.

Bass previously told E! News that “the door is always open” for the band to get back together. “I’m game and you know we will be talking at some point,” he said in November 2023. “So hopefully, fingers crossed something will work out.”

Fatone also hinted that an ‘NSYNC reunion tour could happen. “You know what? Never say never,” he told People magazine in a 2023 interview. “There’s been talks about it… but nothing’s in motion yet. So, I’ll say never say never, but I’m not saying no, and I’m not saying yes. But we still have to have that conversation. It looks promising.”

