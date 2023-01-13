Peta Murgatroyd ‘Let Go’ of Hope Amid Infertility

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy are expecting their second baby. In the announcement, which they made in partnership with People, Murgatroyd shared that she was skeptical at first and had actually let go of hope because they have struggled with conceiving.

The dancer was open about her infertility journey and her IVF hopes throughout the process, though she shared that she had let go of hope going into her second round of IVF.

“I literally was praying to the gods about this, but it’s so funny because I was at a stage where I had let [the idea of pregnancy] go,” she told the outlet. “I was about to call it. I had called the IVF doctor to start my second round again and I had let it go. As in I was like, ‘If I’m a one-time mom, if I have one child for the rest of my life, I have to be happy with it.’ ”

She concluded, “I think that was also a catalyst for me, for my body and my mind and my soul to let it go and to move on and not have this harboring feeling inside of me that I needed more. And to just be grateful for what I have.”

Murgatroyd Thanked Fans for Their Support in a Touching Instagram Post

Murgatroyd also told People that she was “skeptical” about her pregnancy and sharing it with the world.

“I think it was the fastest positive I’ve ever seen in my life,” Murgatroyd told the outlet. She had taken a test “six or seven” weeks into the pregnancy. “It just came up super quick and I was shocked. It’s been completely different from my past pregnancy. It wasn’t like I jumped for joy and I shouted from the rooftops, ‘Oh my God, I’m pregnant. Yay!'”

She added, “It was more like a, ‘Okay well let’s see what happens because I’ve been through this four other times, and it hasn’t worked.’ So I was very skeptical.”

In an Instagram post announcing her pregnancy, Murgatroyd shared that she and her husband went through “2 years of constant struggle and heartache” as well as “3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer.”

“I want to tahnk ALL OF YOU who’ve been on this fertility journey with me from the beginning,” the dancer wrote. “It feels like I’m sharing this news with my extended family.”

The News Comes Days After Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy Welcomed a New Addition to the Family

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd’s family grew by one on January 10, 2023, when Maks’ brother, Val Chmerkovksiy, and his wife Jenna Johnson welcomed their first baby together.

“Our world is forever changed,” the couple wrote alongside an image of their hands intertwined with their baby’s fingers. “11.10.23.”

They did not reveal the baby’s name, though they previously shared that they were expecting a boy.

Murgatroyd, for her part, shared the news on a now-expired Instagram Story and said she couldn’t wait for her son to meet his new baby cousin.

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy revealed they were expecting their first child together in July 2022. Johnson first shared the news with People.

“We got home [from a trip to Cabo] and about two weeks later I was like, ‘Wait a minute, my boobs are feeling very big and very sore. I haven’t started my period yet.’ So I peed on a stick and immediately it just turned positive. The shock and just disbelief was insane. I couldn’t believe it because it it wasn’t an easy journey for us to get pregnant,” Johnson told the outlet at the time.