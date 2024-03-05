Peta Murgatroyd Shares ‘My Body Was Just Done’ Amid Difficult Life Transition

“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd is utterly exhausted, she recently revealed. She opened up to fans about her exhaustion, which even led to tears, and she has a good reason to feel stressed.

For starters, the DWTS star is pregnant with her third child. The surprise pregnancy came just four months after welcoming her second son, Rio.

In addition, her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, has been away for a month to judge season 18 of “So You Think You Can Dance.” On top of all that, Murgatroyd just managed to move the family into a new home.

Murgatroyd opened up about the difficult move in a string of Instagram Stories and was honest about how overwhelming it was. She admitted she cried at times and that overall, it ultimately really was too much for her to have taken on the way she did. She reached a point where her body was “done,” and acknowledged it was time to rest.

Here’s what you need to know:

Peta Murgatroyd Joked She Was ‘Barely’ Still Alive

On March 4, Murgatroyd posted a series of Instagram Stories providing “Dancing with the Stars” fans with an update on her life. She joked she was still alive as she filmed in her car.

Murgatroyd had let “Dancing with the Stars” fans know in late January that the family was looking at moving. At the time, she explained that they wanted to be in Los Angeles again, instead of Malibu, so her commute with the show would be less taxing.

The mention of moving came before the pregnancy reveal. Once Murgatroyd shared she and Chmerkovskiy were expecting a third child in a matter of months, moving sooner rather than later made a lot of sense.

Unfortunately, the timing of the move came while she was halfway through her pregnancy and Chmerkovskiy was doing media for “So You Think You Can Dance.” Season 18 of the show premiered on March 4.

In her Instagram Stories, Murgatroyd explained, “Guys, first of all, hi, I’m alive, barely just. We moved, well, I moved, Maks was away.”

The family is now officially in their new home. Fans are already clamoring for a tour, but she explained she wasn’t quite ready to do that yet. She asked for a bit of time to get the place organized.

“I am so, so happy, I can’t tell you,” Murgatroyd said of being in the new place. “It feels good, I feel like we absolutely made the right decision. And I just, I couldn’t be happier right now.”

As happy as she is to have the move behind her, Murgatroyd admitted it had been quite the stressful process. “I need to exhale now. And when I say exhale, I mean I need to exhale because it was a lot.”

“I handled it, let’s put it that way,” she added. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro continued, “There were moments when I definitely let out a few tears because I was just exhausted.” She also admitted, “Full transparency, just, I’m doing too much.”

Murgatroyd Is Ready to ‘Chill’

Murgatroyd that the house is still “in pieces” as there is still plenty to do to get everything in place. She also mentioned that the new house is quite a bit larger than their home in Malibu, so she needs to do some furniture shopping.

Given how much she managed over the past few weeks with the move, the “Dancing with the Stars” pro noted, “I definitely need to chill and back off and just live for a second.”

She added that the prior day, “I just was going to sit on the bed and I feel asleep. I fell asleep for two hours because I, my body was just done. Absolutely done.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro also told fans she was off to her 20-week “big appointment” for her pregnancy. Luckily, Chmerkovskiy was home and he stayed at the new place with the couple’s sons, Shai and Rio, and their dog Hatchi.

Given Murgatroyd’s previous struggles with infertility and miscarriages, it was not unexpected to hear she felt anxious about the appointment. “Cross your fingers for me. I hope everything is good… Even though this is my third child… Like, God forbid, you know. But crossing my fingers everything is OK.”

As of this writing, Murgatroyd has not returned to Instagram with an update on how the appointment went. However, she and Chmerkovskiy both shared other, light-hearted Instagram Stories that seemed to signal all is well with the pregnancy.

Shai already loves the new house, apparently. Murgatroyd revealed he “Is riding his skateboard, pushing off the walls, going from wall to wall” in the house. He’s been busy throwing balls with the dog in the house, too.

In addition, Chmerkovskiy posted a photo on his Instagram Stories showing him with Shai doing a grocery run via bicycle. Murgatroyd may have overdone it getting the move done, but it seems clear it was just the right decision for the family.