Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy’s 6-Year-Old Son Shai Makes Family Dancing Debut in IG Videos

“Dancing With the Stars” couple Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy have made it a family affair in their latest dancing videos with 6-year-old son Shai.

Watch the videos below, including one where the family re-creates Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII halftime show dance.

Maks Chmerkovskiy Gushed That His Son ‘Shai Stole the Show’ in the Family Dance Video

“Dancing With the Stars” pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy have started posting some awesome dance videos during the winter of 2022-2023, but two of the most recent ones have a very special guest — their 6-year-old son, Shai, who is dancing his heart out with mom and dad.

“We just couldn’t help it!” wrote Maks Chmerkovskiy on the latest video where the family re-created Rihanna’s halftime show dance. “Shai stole the show and @petamurgatroyd lived her best life!”

Murgatroyd is, of course, flaunting her baby bump just like Rihanna did when she dropped a surprise pregnancy announcement during the halftime performance. Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy are expecting their second child in June 2023. They haven’t yet revealed if it’s a boy or a girl.

In the video caption, Chmerkovskiy also couldn’t help but gush a little over Rihanna herself. He is apparently a big fan.

“By the way, if you REALLY know @maksimc you know that @badgalriri have been his secret crush since ‘Umbrella’ and for EXTRA EXTRA points which #Riri song is Maks and Peta’s favorite and was a must at their wedding?” wrote the pro dancer.

Guesses in the comments for the Rihanna song at their wedding include “Love on the Brain” and “We Found Love,” but Chmerkovskiy has not revealed the answer just yet.

But either way, fans and friends alike are in love with Shai joining in on the fun.

“Yesssssssssssssssssss that’s amazing,” wrote former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Keo Motsepe.

“This gave ENERGY” added pro Daniella Karagach.

Fans were particularly excited about Chmerkovskiy sweeping Shai off stage at the end as he slid by.

“This one wins!!! With the shai sweep at the end,” wrote one fan.

Another added, “The best part; Maks swiping Shai right off the stage. LOL!”

A third fan wrote, “Y’all are just Shai’s backup dancers now.”

Shai Politely Asked to Join In on the Dancing Videos

On another video, Chmerkovskiy revealed that they dance as a family “quite often” but they don’t always record with Shai in the video until he politely asked if he could join in.

“We actually do this quite often. Don’t always record, but this was super cute. Shai was so polite asking if he can join, we couldn’t resist,” wrote Chmerkovskiy.

In the comments, sister-in-law and fellow pro dancer Jenna Johnson wrote, “I love this!!!!” and one fan said that Johnson and her husband, Maks’ brother Valentin Chmerkovskiy, and their new baby Rome “will soon be doing the same.”

The comments are also full of fans who think Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd are giving off major “tWitch and Allison” vibes. Allison Holker is a former “Dancing With the Stars” pro. Her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who was also a dancer, died by suicide in December.

Prior to his death, the Holker-Boss family posted dancing videos all the time of the two pros dancing with their children Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

“Reminds me of Twitch 😢 and his beautiful family. I hope they are okay,” wrote one fan.

“This gave me tWitch, Allison, and family vibes!” wrote another fan.

A third fan wrote, “Please do more of these. It reminds me of Allison and Twitch but it also is just so sweet we need more sweet happening.”

“I really miss seeing Twitch and Alison doing these each day!!!,” wrote a fourth fan.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 32nd season in the fall of 2023 on Disney Plus.