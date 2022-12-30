DWTS Cast Members React to Pro Dancer’s Devastating Loss

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer is mourning a terrible loss days after Christmas. On December 29, 2022, dancer Peta Murgatroyd revealed that her father, Derek John Murgatroyd, has passed away at age 81.

In a heartbreaking post shared with fans on Instagram, Murgatroyd described her late father as “the greatest dad” and her “everything.” The DWTS season 14 mirrorball champion and mother of one also expressed hope that she made her dad “proud” during their 36 years together.

Murgatroyd received support from her “Dancing With the Stars” family after sharing her sad news.

Here’s what you need to know:

The “Dancing With the Stars” Cast Showed Support for Peta Murgatroyd

Minutes after Murgatroyd posted the news about her father, reactions began pouring in. Many fellow DWTS pros and celebrity contestants posted messages of condolence for the Australian dancer.

“Love you so much Peta- sending love and prayers your way,” wrote pro dancer Lindsay Arnold.

“Oh Peta I am so sorry for your loss. You have definitely made him proud. Sending you so much love,” added fellow DWTS pro Alan Bersten.

“He is always with you. I love you,” Sharna Burgess wrote to Murgatroyd.

Pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev also expressed sorrow for Murgatroyd’s loss, while DWTS co-host Alfonso Ribeiro told Murgatroyd, “Please let me know if you need anything from us. We are here for you.”

Former DWTS pro Lacey Schwimmer also posted a message to her grieving friend. “Peta, my heart is with you,” Schwimmer wrote. “Our dads have a way with us. I get it. I’m so sorry babe. You made him proud happy and loved.”

In addition, pro dancer Sasha Farber shared a series of heart emoji, while co-star Daniella Karagach wrote, “I’m so sorry Peet. Sending you so much love.”

“I’m so sorry for your loss. Sending you love,” added DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

Murgatroyd’s winning DWTS partner, Donald Driver, also sent her love and prayers. as did season 28 champion Hannah Brown.

Peta Murgatroyd’s Father Had Been Ill for Some Time

Murgatroyd and her family have had a very difficult year. She suffered a painful miscarriage earlier in 2022, when her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, was in Ukraine for work. In February 2022, she asked fans for prayers for her husband’s safe return from Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country.

Murgatroyd also opened up about her in vitro fertilization journey with fans after revealing she had suffered multiple miscarriages. According to Page Six, in August 2022 she was told that after months of preparation, her in vitro fertilization transfer did not result in a viable pregnancy. “A little part of me died that day on the side of the road,” Murgatroyd told fans on Instagram.

As Heavy previously reported, in May 2022, Murgatroyd’s father was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. She traveled home to Australia to be with her father just ahead of the holidays. In an Instagram story posted in December 2022, the “Dancing With the Stars” pro revealed that there was ”no cure” for her father’s lung condition and that his health worsened after he caught the COVID virus.

