Peta Murgatroyd Asks For Prayers For Husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy in Ukraine

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy is stranded in Ukraine and his wife and fellow pro Peta Murgatroyd is asking for prayers. Here is what you need to know about the situation.

Peta Murgatroyd Says Her ‘Pain Is Overwhelming’

In an Instagram post, Peta addressed her husband Maks’ situation in Kyiv, Ukraine where he is currently stranded amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Peta wrote:

Please pray for my husband Maks. I don’t usually ask these things from my social media network, however, today is extremely hard and the next few will be even harder. My pain is overwhelming and I’m struggling, but you sending your positive light and love to him would mean the world to me. Truly, I wish for nothing more. Many of you are asking for details and I don’t have the answers, but yes, he is safe right now. Please pray that he comes home soon. Please pray that he has a swift, safe exit. I have FAITH. I have HOPE and I have PRAYED so hard. Please pray for Ukraine and the innocent civilians whose lives are being greatly uprooted. I grew to love this country the couple of times I visited and they’re in an unfathomable situation.

Maksim is currently in Ukraine filming “World of Dance,” which added him as a judge for the upcoming season. He is an Ukrainian native — Maks and his younger brother Valentin, who is also a “Dancing With the Stars” pro, and their parents fled Ukraine after their family business was targeted by what they believed to be a mafia arson attack, the brothers told People in 2017. When the family left Ukraine in 1994, Maks was 14 and Val was 8.

Peta and Maksim married in 2017 and have a son, Shai.

Maks Feels Like His PTSD From Living In Ukraine Is ‘Coming Back’

In a pair of emotional Instagram posts and several Instagram stories, Maks told his followers that he is safe and that he was hoping this kind of “aggressive measures” would have been avoided.

Maks said in his video:

I will never be the same. This is stressful and I’m getting old feelings back, like I’ve done this before. This does feel like the way it was when and why we left in the 90s. Like my old PTSD I’ve finally fixed is coming back. I literally only just forgot about those “always on the edge” feelings and actually started worrying about things like BBQ grills. I’m crying as I’m typing this because all man deserves to worry about “BBQ grills” and not f***ing war. Hug your loved ones.

He added that he “probably should’ve” left a while ago, but he was relying on his own sources and he trusts them.

“Everyone was hoping that the finality of the situation would be averted. That there was not going to be this kind of aggression, this kind of aggressive measures,” said Maks.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Is Worried For Maks

On his Instagram posts and also Peta’s, the “Dancing With the Stars” family is leaving their thoughts and prayers in the comments.

“Stay safe, brother,” wrote pro Keo Motsepe, and former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron added, “Stay safe, buddy.”

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Anna Trebunskaya, who is a native of Russia, wrote, “Be safe Maksim, this is indeed opening of the wounds for you. It’s terrible. People of the Ukraine deserve safety and freedom . It’s a bright, talented, beautiful country.”

Former “Dancing With the Stars” troupe member Britt Cherry wrote, “Sending love and prayers to you and the people of Ukraine. Please be safe.”

“Praying for you and the people of Ukraine. Stay safe,” wrote pro Lindsay Arnold and pro Cheryl Burke added, “Praying for you and your safety my friend.”

Fellow “Dancing With the Stars” family members Erin Andrews, Shannon Elizabeth, Hayley Erbert, Cameron Mathison, Chrishell Stause and Daniella Karagach also left comments.

