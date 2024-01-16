DWTS Alum Walks Red Carpet a Year After Daughter’s Death

A former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant braved the red carpet for the 2024 Emmy Awards a year after the sudden death of her daughter. Priscilla Presley, who competed on season 6 of DWTS with Louis van Amstel, lost her only child, Lisa Marie Presley, on January 12, 2023.

Lisa Marie died at the age of 54, shared TMZ. In July 2023, ABC News reported that her death was caused by a small bowel obstruction. She was later laid to rest on her father Elvis Presley’s estate in the Graceland Meditation Garden, where her son, Benjamin Keough, was also laid to rest.

Just over a year after Lisa Marie’s death, her mother and her daughter reunited to attend the Emmy Awards together.

Here’s what you need to know:

Priscilla Presley & Riley Keough Coordinated in Chanel

The 75th Emmy Awards show aired on January 15, and it was a star-studded event. Page Six noted that Lisa Marie’s daughter, Riley Keough, and her mother Priscilla coordinated their looks for the big evening. The ladies both wore Chanel for their ensembles.

Priscilla, 78, chose a black skirt that she paired with a long-sleeved black satin shirt. Riley, 34, chose a floor-length silver and black gown. It had a low-cut neckline and she added black heels to complete the look.

As Page Six noted, after Lisa Marie’s death, there were rumored to be tensions between Priscilla and her granddaughter, Riley Keough.

The public reunion at the Emmy Awards came a few months after the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant insisted there were no issues between her and Riley. As the Hollywood Reporter noted in August 2023, Priscilla filed paperwork indicating she questioned the “authenticity and validity” of Lisa Marie’s will.

A 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s will named Riley and Benjamin as estate trustees. Benjamin died in 2020, shared Business Insider.

Before that amendment, however, Priscilla and former business manager Barry Siegel held that role. Several months after Priscilla filed her petition regarding the will, the two women resolved the issues.

“Riley is now the executor, which should be right, obviously, being her daughter,” stated Priscilla at the time. She added, “Riley and I are on good terms. We were never not on good terms. That was all publicity… I’m there for her. She knows that.”

Riley Keough Invited Her Grandmother Priscilla Presley to Join Her

Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley pose for photos at the #Emmys. https://t.co/dNJ6AtrIdT pic.twitter.com/HYICf4s6jw — Variety (@Variety) January 15, 2024

Days before the Emmy Awards, both Riley and Priscilla shared tributes to Lisa Marie on the first anniversary of her death. Riley shared a photo on Instagram that showed her as a young child with her mother. Her caption included simply a red heart emoji.

Priscilla tweeted, “Today is a very solemn day. It’s been a year since your passing and not a day goes by where I don’t think about you and miss you.”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant continued, “Rest in peace, Lisa. You are in the arms of your beloved father now. Only that… gives me comfort. Mom.”

Quite a few fans gushed over Riley and Priscilla’s red-carpet reunion at the Emmy Awards.

“Riley and Priscilla look so beautiful,” one fan commented on the awards show Instagram page.

“riley & priscilla have my hearttttt,” another added.

“priscilla you look gorggggeous,” someone else wrote.

At the Emmy Awards, Priscilla chatted with ET Online correspondent Kevin Frazier. She gushed over Riley’s performance in “Daisy Jones & The Six,” noting, “She’s always been talented…I thought she did an amazing job truly.”

Priscilla also dismissed the rumors of discord in the family. “Oh my gosh, the rumors that went out this past year have been unreal. Riley invited me tonight.”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant explained that Riley told her, “You know what, let’s get together and show the world we love each other, we care for each other, and we know we’re there for each other.”