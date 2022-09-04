DWTS Pro ‘Aggressively’ Hit On By Co-Star’s Ex

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke recently revealed that the ex of one of her coworkers was “aggressively” hitting on her at a photoshoot.

Here’s what she had to say:

Burke Said This Guy Was Full of ‘Red Flags’

On the July 25 episode of Burke’s podcast “Burke in the Game,” the pro dancer told a story about meeting a “cute man” who was the director of photography on a project she was working on. Burke admitted that she might have gone out with him, but he dated one of her friends and coworkers.

“I was at a shoot and there’s this guy that was flirting with me and it was really obvious that he was flirting with me and he’s totally my type of guy … but there was a bunch of red flags flashing in my face,” said Burke, adding, “He definitely dated a coworker of mine in the past, he’s in his 40s and he said that he’s never been married and right away I jumped to the conclusion that ‘Oh, this guy’s got committment issues.’ Right away, I was like red flag, red flag! All the hair and makeup people were like this guy’s really flirting with you …. I was just minding my own business and he was aggressively flirting with me. I guess I would totally go on a date with him, but my mind is already making up stories and I’m believing it.”

She added later that she had totally written him off as “another douchebag,” “just a red flag,” but later she realized that she didn’t even give him a chance before making up a whole soap opera about it in her head and while she knows that’s not fair, she is also very proud of herself for making progress by not going out with him.

Burke Said She Has Found ‘A Sense of Peace of Being Alone’

On the August 8 episode of her podcast, Burke relayed the story again of the director of photography and said that she’s proud of herself for “making forward progress.”

“I’m making forward progress,” she told her guest journalist Sam Rubin. “I actually just noticed it this morning, when I woke up this morning, I found a sense of peace of being alone and I think for me, Sam, it’s so easy to think, ‘OK, so is she ready to date?’ I know that I’m making those steps to changing the pattern that I tend to be attracted to when it comes to men.”

Burke continued:

So for example … there was a guy that I was attracted to and vice versa, he was really flirting with me hardcore at a shoot that I was at. … He dated somebody that we both obviously know, me and you, meaning Sam, you would know her if I mentioned her name, but I’m not gonna do that. He’s in his 40s and I asked, “So, have you ever gotten married?” and he asked, “How are you doing?” and I said, “I’m going through a divorce,” blah blah blah, and he goes, “No, I haven’t [gotten married] yet,” and I’m like — something in my stomach was like, “That’s a red flag. Why has he never been married?”

She went on to say that the more she ignored him, the more aggressive he became with her.

“The more I ignored him, the more he was like aggressively [hitting on me], to the point where hair and makeup were like, ‘Cheryl, this guy is freakin’ obsessed with you.’ He never asked me out, I think I wasn’t giving that vibe, but I know that if I would’ve been a little bit more open and maybe less judgmental, he could’ve [asked me out], but I know he’s a red flag. I just know it in my heart now. That’s progress, Sam. That’s progress,” said Burke, adding, “Boundaries. I haven’t had boundaries before, that’s progress!”

Burke is currently embroiled in divorce proceedings with her ex, actor Matthew Lawrence, whom she married in May 2019. She has given several updates on her podcast in the past few months on how the divorce is going, saying on July 25, “For the first time, I guess I can say that I’m not doing too great … some new news has developed as far as this divorce and obviously without saying too much about it, because I do, as you guys know, have an NDA in the pre-nup — [the new development] has really ruined my day and my last, I guess, three days … It takes a long time just to have two different attorneys exchange thoughts, I guess, and the thoughts as of now and what the asks are are really absurd.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.

