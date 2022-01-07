DWTS Redemption Season: Who Fans Would Want in the Ballroom

Fans of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” have high hopes for season 31 of the ballroom competition, and some are hoping that the show will have some type of redemption or all-star season.

Of course, there is no information about “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 at the time of writing, as the show has not yet been renewed and would not air until the fall season of 2022.

Season 30 did see lower ratings than previous seasons, however, so there is always the possibility that executives may want to do some type of season with returning celebrities in order to lure back viewers who may have stopped watching.

Fans Want Some Celebrities to Get a Second Chance

In a Reddit thread titled, “Who would you cast for a redemption season?,” fans shared who they’d want to see back in the ballroom once again.

The poster of the thread said that they would love to see actress Heather Morris, singer Tinashe, and dancer Sabrina Bryan.

“Milo Manheim for sure, he should have won his season,” one person replied to the thread.

Manheim was a contestant during season 27 of “Dancing With the Stars,” and he was paired with professional dancer Witney Carson. He was ultimately the runner-up that season. Many fans talk about his contemporary dance when talking about how they think he should have won the season overall.

One person shared their list for one person per season, not including anyone who has already come back and competed in an all-stars season.

They listed people like Brandy, Heather Morris, Jeannie Mai and Christine Chiu as people they would like to come back.

Chiu, who was a contestant on season 30, was mentioned multiple times.

“Christine Chiu, without even hesitating,” one person commented. “And maybe Olivia Jade, too, even though she got plenty far (nine out of eleven episodes).”

Fans Also Want an All-Star Season

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” want an all-star season from the show, since the last all-star season took place in season 15. One Reddit thread puts forth the idea of another all-star season and asks others who they would like to see if that had happened.

They listed Riker Lynch, Paige Vanzant, and Frankie Muniz as people they would like to see back in the ballroom.

“OMG Riker [Lynch] and Daniella would snag that Mirrorball so fast, it would be iconic,” one person replied. Lynch was a contestant on season 20 of “Dancing With the Stars,” and he was partnered with Allison Holker, who is no longer a professional dancer on the show.

“I feel like AJ [McLean] needs a do-over,” one person replied. “Even though he developed a beautiful friendship with Cheryl…I feel like she did nothing to help him as a dancer.”

Another person said they’d love to see Artem Chigvintsev be partnered with his now-fiance Nikki Bella once again, and another said they’d like to see season 30 runners-up Jenna Johnson and JoJo Siwa on an all-star season.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

