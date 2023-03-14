DWTS Champ’s Baby Bump Makes Red Carpet Debut After Surprise Pregnancy News

Season 20 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Rumer Willis stepped out with her mom Demi Moore at the Versace FW23 Show at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on March 9, 2023. The event marks one of the only public appearances that Willis has made since announcing that she is pregnant with her first child.

“Magical night with mama @demimoore for @versace what a glorious show @donatella_versace bravo,” Willis captioned an Instagram post that consisted of photos from the evening.

Both Willis and Moore wore blazer-style coats designed by Versace to the fashion show. They posed for photos together, marking their first mother-daughter red carpet appearance of 2023.

Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are set to welcome their baby in the spring.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rumer Willis Wore a Body-Hugging Dress That Showed Off Her Growing Belly

According to The Hollywood Reporter, several celebrities attended the Versace fashion show, including Elton John, Gabrielle Union, and Miley Cyrus.

“This collection starts from the understanding and appreciation of the body that we have always had in our heart at Versace. We applied the lessons learned in the Atelier to ready-to-wear: the construction, the tailoring, the beauty of fabric. This is a celebration of our craftsmanship and understanding of true luxury,” said Donatella Versace in the “show notes,” according to THR.

Willis, who announced her pregnancy on Instagram back in December 2022, smiled for the cameras as she posed while wearing a black minidress that hugged her curves. She paired the look with her oversized blazer jacket and a pair of heels. She wore her light hair parted to the side and down in tight curls.

Fans loved to see Willis and Moore together, both ready for new chapters in their lives as mother and grandmother, respectively.

“I saw a picture with you and your mom with Donatella on her page! You guys look amazing! Love these pics,” one person commented on Willis’ Instagram post.

“Gurl you wear motherhood incredibly well! You are STUNNING,” someone else wrote.

“You’re both so beautiful,” a third comment read.

Demi Moore Is Excited to Become a Grandmother

Just after Willis announced her pregnancy, Moore shared the news on her own Instagram feed.

“Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era,” she captioned a photo of Thomas kissing Willis’ belly. The very next day, Willis shared a picture of the whole family, including daughters Tallulah Willis and Scout Willis, in the doctor’s office while Rumer Willis got an ultrasound.

“Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer. It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can’t wait to welcome this baby into the world,” Moore captioned the snap.

In early March 2023, a source told Us Weekly that Moore is very much looking forward to becoming a grandmother for the first time.

“She can’t wait to be a grandma and is helping Rumer get ready in all kinds of ways – figuring out the nursery, brainstorming baby names, buying her ‘what to expect’ type books, recommending vitamins and of course sharing her own experiences of a smooth pregnancy,” the source said.

Rumer Willis’ dad Bruce Willis, who has been diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, will also become a first-time grandfather when the baby is born.

READ NEXT: DWTS Family Congratulates Mirrorball Winner After She Shares Big News