Fans React to Rylee Arnold’s Drastic New Look: ‘My Jaw Dropped’

The newest “Dancing With the Stars” pro has made a significant change. Rylee Arnold cut her long hair into a lob, debuting short hair for the first time since joining the reality competition program.

“Made the chop!!” Arnold, 18, captioned a TikTok on March 19. She shared a sort of before and after video of her new look, taking at least six inches off of her length. Arnold also appeared brighter, perhaps taking her blond hue a few shades lighter as well.

Arnold competed on season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” with reality television star Harry Jowsey. The two nearly made it to the semifinals, but were eliminated in 6th place. Arnold is currently a part of the DWTS Live Tour and has been dancing with Jowsey on various stops across the country. The tour is set to wrap later this month.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Rylee Arnold’s Haircut in the Comments Section of the Post

Shortly after Arnold debuted her new look on TikTok, dozens of fans took to the comments section to react. The overwhelming majority of people really loved the shorter hairdo and were sure to let Arnold know.

“I didn’t think you could get any prettier! I love it!!” one TikTok user wrote.

“Queen absolutely ate it allll up and left NO CRUMBS. Love this style on you! It matures you but in an amazing way!!” someone else said.

“My Jaw legit dropped!!! Girl!! Looks amazing!!!!!!!!” a third comment read.

“Omg this looks amazing!! I literally commented on 1 of your videos the other day where it looked like you cut it for a second it is like the perfect cut for you!! It does look [fire] just like I thought,” a fourth person added.

Many other comments echoing these sentiments have since popped up on the post.

Rylee Arnold Shared Photos From a Shoot She Did in Utah

In January 2024, Arnold shared some snaps from a photoshoot that she did with a Utah-based company called Starynight.

“Yes, and?” she captioned the post on January 18. The pictures showed a different, more grown up side of Arnold, who has really been coming into her own since landing a spot on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2023.

Following in the footsteps of her older sister, Lindsay Arnold, Rylee Arnold seems to really be embracing this special time in her life.

Although no official cast decisions have been announced for season 33 (save for the return of Julianne Hough as co-host), it seems as though Rylee Arnold will be returning.

“It feels like a lot of things coming full circle,” executive producer Conrad Green told EW ahead of season 32. “She’s just 18. And to give you a sense of the heritage of ‘Dancing’ now, some of her earliest memories are coming into watch Lindsay performing on the show when she was a kid,” he added.

Rylee Arnold had an impressive debut season on “Dancing With the Stars,” and seems to want to return when the new season returns in the fall of 2024.

READ NEXT: Former DWTS Pro Shares Heartbreaking Truth After Sudden Loss