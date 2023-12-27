DWTS Pro Calls Her Season 32 Partner ‘Gorgeous’ Amid Dating Rumors

Newest “Dancing With the Stars” pro Rylee Arnold admits that she thinks Harry Jowsey is “gorgeous.”

The 18-year-old ballroom star sat down for an interview with Josie Van Dyke. On the December 12, 2023, episode of “The Weekly Trash” podcast, she opened up about her partnership with Jowsey amid rumors they are dating.

“When he first came in, I was like, ‘you are gorgeous,'” Arnold recalled of the first time she met the “Too Hot to Handle” star. “I was literally, like, shaking,” she added, noting that she was a fan of the Netflix show and had followed Jowsey, 26, prior to the season.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rylee Arnold Isn’t Sure if She Would Date Harry Jowsey

Play

Throughout the season, there was a great deal of speculation that Arnold and Jowsey were romantically involved with one another. Their very close friendship didn’t help those rumors, of course, and the two never actually denied them; keeping things mysterious and playing coy, perhaps helping them get further in the competition.

“I try and ignore it all because I just want to focus on the dancing. If I get distracted with dating stuff and all that stuff, then I’m probably not going to be a good dancer,” Jowsey told Insider in November 2023.

At one point during the season, some fans even thought they saw the two lock lips — though Jowsey was quick to deny it.

When it comes to dating, however, Arnold, isn’t sure whether or not she would take things to the next level with Jowsey. On the “Weekly Trash” podcast, Arnold was asked if she would consider it and she responded, “I don’t know,” with a fair amount of giggling. When she was asked if her parents would approve, Arnold responded, “Probably. They love Harry!”

Rylee Arnold & Harry Jowsey Will Be on the DWTS Live Tour Together

Although Jowsey didn’t quite make it to the semifinals, his popularity on season 32 has earned him a spot on the “Dancing With the Stars” Live Tour.

“I have some exciting news! I will be coming on tour for select dates,” Jowsey said in an Instagram video posted on December 4, 2023. “So, if you want to see me, maybe dance, maybe make you laugh. Or just meet me, make sure you get tickets,” he added.

While chatting with Van Dyke, Arnold said that she’s really looking forward to the upcoming tour with Jowsey.

“I think we’re going to make so many fun TikToks,” Arnold said. “I am so excited to go on tour,” she continued, adding that she plans to Vlog the whole tour.

“A pro has not, like, documented tour before,” she said. “Even I don’t know what tour is fully like, so I think it’s gonna be so fun and interesting to, like, see that. ‘Cuz I have never seen that,” she added.

Meanwhile, Arnold maintains her close relationship with Jowsey and plans on inviting him to her family’s holiday celebrations. The two spent Thanksgiving together, too.

The tour kicks off in January 2024.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Defends Season 32 Partner After Finale Criticism