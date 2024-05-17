Rylee Arnold Wants Mirrorball Champ’s Sibling as Her Next DWTS Partner & Fans Love The Idea

Rylee Arnold wants to keep “Dancing With the Stars” all in the family.

The 18-year-old dancer, who joined DWTS as a pro for season 32 last fall, has her eye on someone who would be a coveted celebrity partner for her second go-around.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in a May 2024 interview, Arnold shared that she would love to be partnered with Robert Irwin, the 20-year-old brother of DWTS season 15 champ Bindi Irwin.

Bindi and Robert are the children of late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin.

Rylee Arnold Asked Fans to Manifest the Partnership

During a red-carpet interview with ET, Arnold admitted she’s “getting prepped” for DWTS season 33 despite the fact that the full cast has not been confirmed yet. When asked about casting rumors, Arnold admitted she hadn’t heard anything.

“There is none, I literally don’t [know],” she said. “Your guess is as good as mine to be real. But I am literally so excited for this new season. I just can’t wait,”

But when asked if she had her eye on anyone “in particular,” Arnold didn’t hesitate to dish on her wish list. “I mean Ross Lynch is a huge one,” Arnold said. “Robert Irwin, he is the… imagine, because his sister Bindi was on the show and I remember watching his sister on the show when I was 8 years old, and I was like ‘Robert’s like my age.’ I was like ‘Please he has to be on the show at least one day for me.”

Arnold was then told that Irwin has expressed interest in being on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Guys, let’s all manifest it together,” she said as her jaw dropped.

Fans reacted in a Reddit thread and appealed to DWTS casting director Deena Katz to make it happen.

“YES, we NEED Robert on the show,” another fan agreed. “I’ve been wanting Robert for AGES. He and Rylee would make a great pairing.”

“I would want this so bad. I think this would be an amazing pairing for both of them,” added another.

“Literally my dream partner for Rylee too!!” wrote a third. “Please make it happen!! They would be so fun and I think he would be someone who Rylee could show her potential with.”

Robert Irwin Has Talked About Joining DWTS Multiple Times

Robert Irwin, 20, is a zookeeper and wildlife photographer. The Australian television personality has talked about his interest in “Dancing With the Stars” several times in the past. In 2022, he told ET it was his turn to compete in the ballroom after his older sister’s winning stint in 2015.

“We’ve gotta do that, don’t we?” he said, “Yeah, I reckon it’s about time, eh?”

“I’d definitely give it go,” Robert added. “I reckon [Bindi] could give me some tips. I think it’d be a lot of fun. …I don’t know how far I’d go, but it’d be entertaining.”

According to Parade, Robert was heavily rumored to be on the cast for season 31 in 2022. The Daily Mail claimed that Robert was even “preparing” for the coveted role on the ABC celebrity dance-off that year.

More recently, Robert Irwin told ET in May 2024 that he would “happily give it a go” on “Dancing with the Stars.”

