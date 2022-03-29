Cheryl Burke Reveals Early DWTS Misbehavior

On a March 2022 episode of “Carrie Ann Conversations: Journey to Wellness,” “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke and judge Carrie Ann Inaba got to reminiscing about the early days of the show because over the years they have come very close friends. As Carrie Ann wrote on Instagram when she was advertising the podcast episode featuring Cheryl, “[A]lthough I may judge her on screen, we’re actually the greatest of friends off screen!”

During their time looking back at the early days of the show, Cheryl revealed the big no-no she used to sneak around about that got her in trouble with an executive producer.

Cheryl Burke Used to ‘Sneak Tan’ With Edyta Sliwinska





Carrie Ann Inaba has been with “Dancing With the Stars” since the very beginning — in fact, she told “Access Hollywood” in a March 2022 interview that she and fellow judge Bruno Tonioli have “not missed one episode.” And Cheryl Burke has been a pro on the show since season two, so the two of them have some hilarious memories of the early days.

On their episode of “Journey to Wellness,” Carrie Ann brought up the Stuff magazine shoot that the two of them did together in 2007. They both started laughing about how they looked back then, with Carrie Ann quipping, “I have obviously fake boobs in, I’m not sure what’s going on with that cleavage.”

She also said, “Our fake tanners back in the very first seasons, we gotta give them a shout-out!” to which Cheryl had a confession.

“Let me tell you something, Carrie Ann — I used to sneak tan and we would get in trouble. Conrad Green, our old executive, would chase me and Edyta [Sliwinska], one of the older pro dancers, the OGs, literally through the lot because he was like, ‘No more tan, you guys look like Oompa Loompas!'” recounted Cheryl with a laugh.

She then added, “I was like, ‘But tan, as you know, is like a layer of skin, it’s like clothing for me,’ so we hid it and we locked the trailer on [Green] and then we started tanning each other.”

Conrad Green was an executive producer on the show from 2005 to 2013, and Edyta Sliwinska was a professional dancer on the show from season one to season 10, then came back for season 22.

“I love you so much,” said Carrie Ann, laughing as Cheryl told the story. “See, dancers just take it into their own hands. We get it done! Because you’re not going to be able to wear fishnet stockings [without being tan]. You’re going to want three more layers of tan.”

Cheryl Also Said It Is ‘Crazy’ How Long They’ve Been Doing the Show

As they reminisced, both ladies said it was a little mind-blowing how long they’ve been on the show. In fact, Cheryl only thought she would do one season of the show.

“My goal was never to be on television … to come here and just think I was going to stay for one season and be here now for 25 seasons … I’ve been a part of 25 out of the 30, wow. It is so crazy,” said Cheryl.

“One time on ‘Larry King Live,’ [Cheryl] said she didn’t think they’d go past 14 or 15 seasons,” said Carrie Ann.

“I know it kind of sounds cliche … it truly is like a family, especially for us dancers and the judges,” added Cheryl.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

