DWTS Alum Mourns Loss of Ex-Boyfriend: ‘He’s So Missed’

A former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant is deeply grieving the recent death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry. Selma Blair posted a beautiful tribute to Perry shortly after his death, but now she has opened up to reveal more about their years-long friendship and how much she treasured him.

Here's what you need to know:

Selma Blair & Matthew Perry Were ‘Actively Friends’ & Once Dated

On November 7, Blair spoke with ET Online while attending the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year Awards. As she had noted in her October 28 Instagram post, Blair shared Perry had been a friend of hers for a very long time.

“He was someone that really was [my friend], we were actively friends, you know, for 30 years,” the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant told the media outlet. Blair praised what a “comedic genius” Perry was as a writer too.

Blair revealed, “We dated years ago,” a tidbit she had not mentioned in her prior Instagram tribute to Perry. She also touted “his love and his ability to care for his friends.”

Fans and colleagues of Perry’s have shared tributes and memories across social media sites since learning of his death. Blair shared, “He’s so missed, and I love that everyone loves him.” She added, “I know he meant so much to all of us, and he loves that. He loved being recognized.”

Perry’s Comedy Was ‘Therapy’ to Blair

In her initial Instagram tribute to Perry, Blair noted the former “Friends” actor was her “oldest boy friend.” Worded the way it was, it signaled he was truly a friend and didn’t imply they had dated as well.

Blair reiterated her adoration for Perry, and how thrilled she is to see the outpouring of love from fans, when chatting with Extra at the same Glamour event. “I love it. I know Matthew really loved touching people and his comedy was therapy,” she explained.

She continued, “I love that it affects everyone and that it’s good to grieve… We realize how precious things are when we have the dark seasons.” The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant shared that Perry “meant so much to me.”

Blair Has Had Her Own Struggles Too

Blair competed on season 31 of “Dancing with the Stars” and partnered with Sasha Farber. She pushed hard to keep competing, despite the multiple sclerosis diagnosis that she had dealt with since 2018. Unfortunately, despite her dedication and best efforts, there came a time when she had to drop out.

As People shared, Blair felt it was necessary to drop out of “Dancing with the Stars” in order to take care of her physical health. “You know I’ve been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process,” she told Farber on camera.

Blair continued, “I had these MRIs and when the results came back, it just all adds up to I can’t. I can’t. I can’t go on with the competition. I pushed myself as far as I could.”