‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Contestant Leaves Competition

“Dancing With the Stars” shared a special announcement on Monday, October 17, 2022 during the “Stars’ Stories Week: Most Memorable Year.” At the end of the show, it was announced that Selma Blair would be dropping out of the competition.

In her pre-recorded package before her dance, Blair shared that her most memorable year was 2018 when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Before that, she thought she was a “failure as a mom.” But, being diagnosed was “the beginning of recovery as a person.”

MS is defined by the Mayo Clinic as a “a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord (central nervous system)” where the immune system “attacks the protective sheath (myelin) that covers nerve fibers and causes communication problems between your brain and the rest of your body.”

The severity of the disease varies by the individual.

Blair shared that she “started living again” in 2018.

The 50-year-old actress was taking extra precautions throughout her time on the show, she previously shared. She wore an ice vest during rehearsals, kept a bed nearby, and stayed mindful of her health.

Selma Blair Had to Leave ‘Dancing With the Stars’

During “Dancing With the Stars,” Blair shared that she took advice from her doctors after having MRIs done after week four of the competition, where she has been partnered with Sasha Farber. The tests showed some “rips and tears” in her muscles and inflammation, which was concerning to her and her doctors.

“It’s way too much for the safety of my bones,” she told Farber during a rehearsal. “I could do extensive damage that, of course, I do not want. I’ll have to settle in and get used to being a mom again.”

Instead of leaving the competition right away and not dancing one last dance, Blair said she wanted to have one more beautiful dance with Farber in the ballroom.

For their last dance, the partners performed the Waltz to “What the World Needs Now,” leaving the judges emotional.

Derek Hough complimented Blair and thanked her for sharing her journey with everyone.

“I feel privileged to have known you, you have all my love, respect, and admiration. The whole country is with me on this, I think because you really have inspired millions of people,” Bruno Tonioli told Blair.

Carrie Ann Inaba compared watching Blair dance to watching “a miracle,” thanking her for bringing attention to people living with chronic illnesses.

“You are a blessing and a gift, and I also want to say, Sasha, this is one of your best seasons ever,” Inaba said. “Also, you’ve inspired us all.”

Blair had a chance to speak with cohost Alfonso Ribeiro before the end of the episode, and she told him that she had been “so excited” about being on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“To see the audience react to each and every one of us and our efforts, it’s so heartening,” she said. “I wish I could stay and learn… I’m so proud of everyone, and I’m so proud of this audience.”

She added, “It’s so hard for me to take care. Because I don’t want to. I want to be here.”

The judges awarded Blair a perfect score of 40 out of 40 for her final dance before saying goodbye.

There Are Only Five Weeks Remaining of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31

There are only a few weeks left in “Dancing With the Stars” season 31, with the October 17, 2022 episode marking the middle of the season.

Theme nights that are still remaining that have already been announced are Halloween and Michael Buble night, though there is a theme for every episode of the season.

The season finale is scheduled for Monday, November 21, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.