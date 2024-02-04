DWTS Alum Shares Health Update, Admits to Hurting ‘All the Time’

Acontestant from “Dancing with the Stars” is sharing big health updates with fans. Selma Blair competed in season 31 of DWTS with her professional dancer partner Sasha Farber. Unfortunately, she needed to drop out just a few weeks into the season due to her health.

Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, noted ET Online. She kept the diagnosis private until 2021 and shared quite a bit about living with the condition when she competed in “Dancing with the Stars” in 2022.

In a new update shared on social media, Blair shared some highlights and lowlights about what her life is like now.

Here’s what you need to know:

Selma Blair Says Hurts Essentially all the Time

On January 29, Blair shared a video on her Instagram page that provided an in-depth update on her health. “So… health updates… I hurt all the time,” the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant said as she began her video.

“I say that, only for you people that hurt also. Like, I get it,” Blair added. She sat in her bed, holding a small microphone close to her mouth as she recorded.

Blair noted that while for most people, stretching helps as one gets older, that isn’t the case for her. “It’s hard to stretch because the Ehlers-Danlos… your muscles just aren’t as stable. So the Ehlers-Danlos will make me really, really, really stiff,” she explained.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome affects one’s connective tissues. Oftentimes, those impacted by the syndrome have “overly flexible joints and stretchy, fragile skin.”

Despite the impact Ehler-Danlos can have on Blair, she said it’s not “horrible, scary stuff or anything. It’s just one of those extra things that turns into a chronic thing.” She pointed out that most of the time, stretching is good for people. In her case, however, “I’m technically not allowed to stretch.”

Blair did have some good news. “The MS is fine, I’m still in remission.” She pointed to an IV she had next to her bed, noting it helps a great deal.

In the caption of her post, Blair referred to the IV treatment as “IVIG.” The Immune Deficiency Foundation explains that IVIG is an immunoglobulin replacement therapy. It is “the standard treatment for individuals with antibody deficiencies,” the foundation indicates.

Even with the remission and IVIG treatments, Blair admitted, “I still get tired, I am stiff like all the time.”

The DWTS Alum Considers Herself Lucky & Grateful

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum also opened up about a trend she has noticed about her condition that she finds especially interesting. Blair has discovered that she moves better when she’s by herself. When she is around other people, she struggles more.

She mentioned that her dystonia, a disorder where muscles involuntarily contract, can come and go. The condition can be impacted by anxiety, stress, and fatigue, notes the Mayo Clinic. It can also affect one’s speech, which it seemed was the case at times as Blair spoke during her health update.

Apparently, Blair’s dystonia kicks in more frequently when she’s in public situations. Ultimately, Blair shared, “I’m doing well. Tired.”

Blair also got particularly reflective for a moment. “When people say, ‘What do you want to do with your life?’ it still makes me sad that I just want to sleep and then get on my horse and be better,” the “Dancing with the Stars” alum revealed.

“I am doing really well. There’s no complaining, but I don’t know if I’ll ever have the coordination or balance or stamina that I want to. Still lucky. Still grateful. Still okay. But still a bummer,” Blair added.

She received a lot of love from colleagues and fans in response to her health update. Farber and fellow “Dancing with the Stars” alums like Elizabeth Berkley, Tatum O’Neal, Paulina Porizkova, and Rumer Willis commented sending their support.

“For all of us who look fine, but hurt all the time, and are tired all the time, thank you, for being real,” a follower wrote.

“It’s hard being alive, but it looks soooo good on you,” wrote another supporter.

Someone else commented, “Love your humor and authenticity. Thanks for all sides of life!”