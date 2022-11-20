Brian Austin Green Reveals If He Wants More Kids With Sharna Burgess

Sharna Burgess has been in a relationship with actor Brian Austin Green since late 2020. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro was later partnered with her beau on the 30th season of the celebrity ballroom competition in 2021.

Burgess and Green welcomed their first baby together, Zane Walker Green, on June 28, 2022. The newborn is the pro dancer’s first child, but he is Green’s fifth son.

The former “Beverly Hills 90210” star has an adult son, Kassius Marcil-Green, from his previous relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil, and he shares sons Noah Shannon, 9, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Journey River, 5, with his ex-wife, actress Megan Fox, according to People.

The DWTS pro and her man already have a very full house, but in a recent interview, Green revealed that another baby isn’t totally off the table.

Brian Austin Green Expressed Concerns Over Expanding His Family But Admitted it Might Still Happen

In a November 2022 interview with Hollywood Life, Green, 49, revealed that it is a difficult decision for him to have more kids at this stage. While he acknowledged that Burgess, 37, loves being a mom and is “great” with their baby and his other kids, he said it would be a big deal to add another child to the mix.

“I know she would love to experience it again,” Green said of Burgess. “But at the same time logistically, looking at six kids, it’s life-altering.”

The actor explained that it would mean buying a vehicle big enough to fit a family of eight and planning vacations and hotel rooms for a supersized group.

“It’s something that we discussed that it has to be an absolute choice, that it’s got to be something that we’ve really thought through and are planning to do and can’t be a surprise,” Green said of having more kids. “It can’t be something where it’s like, ‘Oh my God, I’m pregnant.’ That doesn’t work at this point. We have to be much, much more responsible.”

Sharna Burgess Previously Said Not Having a Baby With Brian Austin Green Would Have Been a ‘Deal Breaker’ For Her

Burgess and Green had conversations about kids early in their relationship because it was something she was adamant about.

During a May 2022 interview on “Good Morning America,” the mirrorball champion revealed that she and Green discussed the topic early on, and there were some concerns because the dad of four initially thought he would not want to have more children.

“Brian always knew that I wanted to have kids, because that was a deal breaker for me,” Burgess said. “One of the things I fell in love with him about watching him be a dad and the way he parents and I thought it would be so incredible to raise a child with him. “

Green previously told Entertainment Tonight that baby Zane could be his last foray into fatherhood.

“I think I’m done at five [kids],” he said. But he added, “I’m not saying never, you notice, I’m saying, ‘I think.’ And there’s a lot that can come from thinking. There’s a lot of room for change within that.”

