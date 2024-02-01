DWTS Pro ‘Can’t Handle’ One Thing About Her Son

Sharna Burgess says she can’t “handle” how fast her son, Zane, is growing up.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer and her fiancé, actor Brian Austin Green, welcomed their son, Zane Walker Green, in June 2022. Since that time, Burgess has kept fans in the loop on his progress with photos and family updates.

In addition, every once in a while, the doting mom takes the time to reflect on how much she cherishes these early years of her son’s life.

Sharna Burgess Shared Sweet Photos of Her Son

In a slideshow posted to Instagram in January 2024, Burgess shared photos of her son playing in a petting zoo during a birthday party. The montage also included a video of the toddler riding a pony. Zane wore a lime green sweatshirt and a backward baseball cap with his curly hair down as he posed for photos.

“I. Can’t. Handle it,” Burgess captioned the post. “He’s a little boy. I blinked and it happened 🥹 so big, so loving gentle curious kind … and opinionated lol.”

“It’s ok because every stage and phase continues to get better and better,” the Australian pro dancer added. Burgess also noted that she gets why her mother once told her that the first 5-6 years were her favorite time. “I get it,” she wrote. “All the discoveries and learning and growing and stumbling and snuggling are the best feeling ever.”

She also admitted she already knows that one day she will give “anything” to relive the special moments she is living right now.

Sharna Burgess Said She Wants to Make the ‘Most’ of Her Son’s Childhood Years

In July 2023, just one week after Zane celebrated his first birthday, Burgess posted to Instagram to declare that he was no longer a baby in her eyes.

“My little squish is officially my little boy,” she captioned a series of shots of her son eating his very first birthday cake. “My opinionated, sweet, smart, curious, generous, affectionate and giggly little boy. This year has gone by so fast that I find myself holding onto him even more now with this silent wish that time would slow down just a little. But it doesn’t, it’s a thief and a reminder to be present not just for him but for myself. “

Burgess acknowledged that she will never get such moments back again. She also predicted she has 10 years at most of being her son’s “everything,” and that she plans to make the most of every moment she can.

From the get-go, Burgess has talked about how fast the time goes now that she’s a mom. The “Dancing With the Stars” mirrorball winner previously lamented over how fast her son’s newborn stage flew by. “I wanted to do newborn photos and I didn’t realize how quickly they grow out of that newborn stage,” Burgess told Us Weekly in July 2022. “Zane was, I think, 14 days old when we did them. … I wish that I had planned those newborn photos a little earlier. … I underestimated how quickly that stage goes.”

