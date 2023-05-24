Former DWTS Host Tom Bergeron Taken to the Hospital

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron was taken to the hospital in Santa Ynez after coming down with a bout of food poisoning. He gave fans an update on social media on May 23, 2023, which marked he and his wife’s wedding anniversary.

“We spent our 41st anniversary yesterday at the @santaynez Hospital (great staff, btw) with yours truly being treated for food poisoning & a bruised rib (it’s a long story). Home & resting now & reminded again of how lucky I am that, 41 years ago, she said, ‘I do,'” Bergeron captioned an Instagram post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Friends & Fans Supported Tom Bergeron in the Comments Section of His Instagram Post

In honor of his wedding anniversary, Bergeron shared a throwback photo of him and his wife, Lois, on their wedding day. Friends and fans were relieved to hear that Bergeron was already at home and resting after having a rough time. Many also wished him and Lois a happy anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary!! Rib, huh? I know what *that* feels like. Speedy recovery to you!!” wrote former DWTS competitor Danica McKellar.

“Ugh! I’m so sorry. But congrats on your anniversary, and what’s not to love in that face in your wedding pic?!” a fan’s comment read.

“Happy Anniversary and hope you feel better soon!” another fan added.

“Happy Anniversary to one of my favorite couples! And good grief, @tombergeron feel better soon. Be careful with you ‘Rex,'” someone else said.

“I’m having a deja vu! Get well, heal and celebrate quietly. Love you both dearly,” echoed another Instagram user.

Tom Bergeron Has Shared Health Updates on Social Media in the Past

Bergeron has kept his fans in the loop about various things going on in his life, including things to do with his health. In fact, when he tested positive for the coronavirus, he shared a photo of his test and let his fans know that he had fallen ill.

“Well, I dodged it for over two years but it finally caught up with me. And I thought I was stubborn,” he captioned a photo of his positive test in July 2022.

A few days later, he shared another update.

“Covid Day 5. Finished Paxlovid prescription this morning. Works great but has interesting metallic aftertaste. Like French kissing a robot,” he wrote.

Bergeron hosted “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s first 28 seasons, beginning in 2005. In 2020, however, he was let go alongside his co-host Erin Andrews.

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?” Bergeron tweeted in July 2020, according to Variety.

Bergeron, whose Twitter account has since been deleted, was replaced by Tyra Banks. In 2023, Banks left the show and Julianne Hough was named as the host for season 32. Alfonso Ribeiro will serve as co-host when the season kicks off in the fall of 2023.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Gets Emotional as Big Life Change Looms