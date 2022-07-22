DWTS Host Tom Bergeron Gives a Health Update

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron is staying positive in the face of his recent health battle. Here’s what you need to know:

Bergeron Says He’s ‘Feeling Positive About Testing Negative’

In the past few weeks, Bergeron has been keeping his fans updated on his ongoing COVID battle, which it sounds as though hasn’t been too severe. The 67-year-old TV personality posted on July 14 that the pandemic “finally caught up with [him].”

“Well, I dodged it for over two years but it finally caught up with me. And I thought I was stubborn…” wrote Bergeron.

He later updated his fans on day five by saying he had finished his Paxlovid prescription, writing, “Works great but has interesting metallic aftertaste. Like French kissing a robot.”

Now on July 22, he posted a photo of his negative COVID test and wrote, “Feeling positive about testing negative!”

His ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Was Sending Him Lots of Love

On the posts, the “Dancing WIth the Stars” family has been sending him lots of well-wishes and good vibes.

His co-host Erin Andrews asked him how he was feeling, to which he replied, “I’m too stubborn to get too sick. Just started Paxlovid, which leaves a yummy aftertaste of metal. Not that I’m overly familiar with munching on metal.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf_Vz3QOQbD/c/17978303182580255/?hl=en

Pro dancer Cheryl Burke called him her “dance dad” and wrote, “Oh no! Feel better dance dad. If you need any remedies, holler! Sending you love and a fast recovery.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf_Vz3QOQbD/c/17937902879270843/?hl=en

Fellow TV personality Paige Davis wrote, “Ugh. Same. Fought her off, but she finally got me a few weeks ago. I was so mad! LOL. Hope your symptoms are mild. The vaccines seem to keep the ugly stuff at bay.”

Famous friends Betty Buckley, Ted Sullivan, Meredith Eaton, Marla Sokoloff, John Davidson and Ryan George also left comments hoping that Bergeron would be feeling better soon and wishing him a speedy recovery.

Bergeron Has Also Taken the Time to Congratulate Alfonso Ribeiro on His New Gig

Amidst his illness, Disney Plus announced that Alfonso Ribeiro is the new co-host of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside Tyra Banks. Bergeron is thrilled for his friend, who won season 19 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here’s the other one 👏🏼 Congratulations, buddy!,” wrote Bergeron on Instagram, to which Ribeiro responded, “I just hope I can make you proud.”

“I have no doubt,” responded Bergeron.

While he has been recovering, Bergeron also found time to post some throwback photos of his days on “Hollywood Squares,” writing, “A few Hollywood Squares #throwbackthursday backstage pics. @kaleycuoco hugging some dark-haired goofball, and aforementioned goofball posing with Dr Ruth, Diahann Carroll, Jackie Collins & ‘Mannix’ (Mike Collins), followed by the pre-taping ceremonial t-shirt tosses to the studio audience.”

Hopefully the COVID wasn’t too taxing on the TV host and he’ll be back to his pasttimes of hiking and horseback riding in no time.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season this fall on Disney Plus.

