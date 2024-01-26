DWTS Babies on Tour: Rome Chmerkovskiy & Nikita Pashkova Share Adorable Dance Moment

The 2024 tour for “Dancing with the Stars” is one unlike any other. The shows are jam-packed with fan-favorite professional dancers and former contestants who are performing for DWTS fans all across the country. The early shows include Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, and many other fan favorites. Pasha Pashkov is touring too, and his wife, fellow pro Daniella Karagach, hopes to join soon.

In addition to the experienced professional dancers, a couple of families have their little ones along for the ride. A recent social media post showed Nikita Pashkova and Rome Chmerkovskiy sharing their own little dance, and fans loved it.

The ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Babies Shared a Sweet Moment of Downtime

On January 20, “Dancing with the Stars” pro Emma Slater shared an adorable video on her Instagram Stories. The short video was also shared in the show’s subreddit.

The video showed the two moms, Johnson and Karagach, helping their little ones stand. The dads of the little ones, Chmerkovskiy and Pashkov, did not appear in the video.

The two babies were held facing one another and Nikita was the first to start bouncing on her legs a little. Rome clapped and then joined in on the bouncing.

Someone in the background cooed and said, “It’s a party,” and Karagach added, “It’s a samba.”

As the video continued, Nikita started standing on her tip toes while Rome continued to bounce and clap. Slater declared, “Dance partners! First dance partners!” of the babies just before the video ended.

Both Families Were Able to Bring Their Babies on Tour

One “Dancing with the Stars” fan jokingly admitted on Reddit, “Dwts babies make me wanna have one asap.”

Another gushed, “I love the DWTS babies.”

“I could watch them all day,” declared someone else.

“Overwhelmed by the cuteness,” added another Redditor.

A separate Redditor commented, “They are so cute! Her with that little bow and him with his tiny man bun! And he’s such a little chunk!”

Someone else noted that there had been a few other Instagram Stories shared by both Slater and Karagach featuring the babies and their dads.

The 2024 “Dancing with the Stars” tour shows began in Virginia on January 11 and continue until the final performance in Los Angeles, California on March 27.

The dancers performing in the show change periodically. The beginning of the tour includes Johnson, Chmerkovskiy, and his Mirrorball-winning partner Xochitl Gomez. In later shows, audience members will see Harry Jowsey, Julianne Hough, and Charity Lawson as well.

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy are doing the tour until February 4, then they will return home to California with Rome. Karagach was slated to do the full tour, but post-finale injuries forced a change of plans.

In December, Karagach revealed in her Instagram Stories she had an MRI done to evaluate injuries she sustained to her ankles. In fact, she revealed that she danced injured throughout much of “Dancing with the Stars” season 32. For the tour, however, she was told she needed to take some time to heal first.

In follow-up Instagram Stories, Karagach revealed she would miss the first month of the tour. Luckily, at least at the time of her posts, she expected to join the “Dancing with the Stars” tour in early February. In the meantime, she has tagged along with Nikita as Pashkov does the tour.