Alicia Witt Shares Health Update After Cancer Treatments & Surgery

The past year was an incredibly difficult one for Hallmark star Alicia Witt. Not only did both her mother and father die unexpectedly in December 2021, but she also was diagnosed with breast cancer. The diagnosis came in November 2021 and she quickly started chemotherapy treatments. Witt also had a unilateral mastectomy, and she waited until she had received good news about her status to share anything about her cancer with fans. In late May, Witt detailed her difficult journey, and she has continued to share additional details as her treatments progressed. In a recent Instagram post, she revealed additional good news.

Alicia Witt Recently Had a Post-Surgery Checkup

On November 3, Witt shared a video on her Instagram page. In her caption, she shared a fun tidbit. “Didn’t expect to see one of my favorite movies I’ve ever been a part of while I waited for my post-mastectomy checkup.” The video showed the room where her checkup was taking place, and her Hallmark movie, “A Very Merry Mix-Up” was playing.

In what was added as if it was almost an afterthought, Witt also wrote, “all is 100% well by the way – thank you god!” Several of Witt’s colleagues interacted with the Instagram post to lend their support, as did quite a few fans. “What a Godwink! So cool. And most importantly, so so so happy all is well,” wrote Nikki DeLoach. In addition, both Cameron Mathison and Holly Robinson Peete” liked” Witt’s Instagram post to show their support.

Hallmark Fans Were Thrilled With Witt’s Update

In response to one follower who mentioned Witt receiving motivation to get well, the Hallmark star explained, “I’m all well!! Mastectomy was April 27 and now I just have reconstruction ahead,” and Witt added a raised hand emoji.

“Hope your follow-up was what you were hoping for. I know those types of appointments are extremely nerve racking [sic],” commented a supporter.

“I hope you’ll do more Hallmark Christmas movies, I’ve missed seeing new ones from you these last couple of years but of course completely understand why, given all that you’ve had going on,” noted another fan. “Just know you’re missed but we love seeing all the beautiful ones you’ve made! And so so glad that you had a wonderful follow-up at the doctor!” that same fan added.

“I lost my mom recently too, and she was a bonafide Hallmarkie. She always told me that I look like you,” someone else shared, to which Witt replied with a string of red heart emojis.

“This movie is one of my faves! I had a mastectomy and a reconstruction 10 years ago … I am cheering you on from afar!” added another fan.

A November 9 Instagram post added another bit of information. “I have been disease free since April and like most women on the other end of this diagnosis, I’m feeling fantastic, thank you god!” She explained she was determined to continue the healthy habits she developed while going through her cancer treatments, and she clearly has a lot of support from her fans.