Actress Announces Engagement While Filming New Hallmark Movie

Three days into filming her newest Hallmark Christmas movie, Canadian actress Laura Vandervoot took a break to announce some very exciting personal news on September 27, 2023. The “Smallville” alum revealed that just before heading to Winnipeg to shoot “Miracle in Bethlehem, PA” with longtime Hallmark star Benjamin Ayres, she got engaged.

Vandervoot, who starred in the 2021 Hallmark movies “Playing Cupid” and “A Christmas Together With You,” shared three separate Instagram posts with engagement photos and images from her surprise 39th birthday party on September 22, to which her now-fiancé Adam Coates had invited 30 of her closest friends and family members to witness his proposal.

In her first post, Vandervoot wrote, “Well… we have some news!! My birthday last week became more than a celebration of another trip around the sun… it became a celebration of our forever!!!!!!!”

“There is no one I’d rather do life with,” she continued. “I love you @adamcoates4 Thank you for choosing me for keeps.”

Fellow Celebrities Celebrate Laura Vandervoot’s Engagement to Adam Coates

In her initial post, which began with a photo of she and Coates kissing in the sunlight with her engagement ring visible on her hand, Vandervoot shared how thrilled and surprised she was to get to spend her special day with so many friends and relatives, coordinated by Coates, an executive at Decibel Cannabis Company in Calgary, according to LinkedIn.

“What an incredible day & after we were met with 30 friends and family back at home,” she wrote. “I don’t know how you got it all by me (seriously, how did you plan it all without me even noticing!?) but it was perfect.”

Vandervoot continued, “Thank you friends and family who somehow kept it under wraps and made for such a beautiful home coming. I was definitely overwhelmed by the amount of love thrown at us. Balloons, candles, food, cake, flowers and lots of hugs.”

A second post featured a tan background with with text that read “One of a kind” and Vandervoot’s third post featured more photos taken during and after the proposal by her brother.

Lots of stars she’s worked with celebrated the good news by leaving comments on her posts.

Fellow Hallmark star and “Smallville” alum Erica Durance wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congrats !!!! You deserve the love and the best things”

Vandervoot’s “Playing Cupid” co-star Nicholas Gonzalez, who also appears on NBC’s “La Brea,” wrote, “YES!! Love wins! So happy for you my dear friend. 👊🏽🤎”

Scott Wolf, who will also appear in a new Hallmark Christmas movie this season, alongside Lacey Chabert, chimed in by writing, “Congratulations!!!! So happy for you both!!!! ❤️❤️”

Comedian and actress Caroline Rhea, who’s appeared in multiple Hallmark movies and starred with Vandervoot in the 2000 Disney Channel movie “Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire,” wrote, “Congratulations little honorary daughter!❤️”

Laura Vandervoot Shared Her Engagement News From Set of Upcoming Hallmark Christmas Movie

Vandervoot had teased her upcoming announcement early on September 27 in a post featuring two photos, taken by her co-star Ayres, of her enjoying a warm beverage on the set of “Miracle in Bethlehem, PA,” one of the 42 Christmas movies Hallmark recently announced as part of its 2023 holiday schedule.

She wrote, “When that first day of fall hits & you lean in real hard 🍃 🍁 But you’re also smiling cause you’ve got a secret you can’t wait to share”

Once she shared her happy news later in the day, Ayres drew likes and laughs from fans by commenting, “Congratulations! I’m currently sitting beside you in church on set talking about me congratulating you❤️”

According to Casting Workbook, filming of their new movie began in Winnipeg on September 26 and is expected to wrap on October 17. A production under Hallmark’s faith-based Dayspring banner, “Miracle in Bethlehem, PA” is scheduled to premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on December 21.

Hallmark’s synopsis of the movie reads, “Successful and fiercely independent, Mary Ann Brubeck (Vandervoort) adopts a baby girl to raise on her own just before Christmas. Due to weather, she and the baby get stuck in Bethlehem, PA for the holidays. When there is no room at the inn, her only option is to stay with the innkeeper’s brother Joe (Ayres), a quintessential bachelor who lives in a house that he treats like a barn. As Mary Ann learns the value of community by spending time with Joe’s family and participating in the local church’s Christmas events, Joe starts getting his act together with new motivation…and the two begin to see each other in a new light.”