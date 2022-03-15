Brennan Elliott Signs Major Deal with Hallmark

Brennan Elliott just signed a major deal with Crown Media Family Networks, the parent company behind the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. His deal follows the recent announcement that Lacey Chabert had also signed a deal with the network.

Elliott Has Signed an Exclusive Deal with Crown Media

Elliott has signed an exclusive, multi-picture deal with Crown Media, Deadline reported. The report did not elaborate on how many movies the deal covers or how many years it will last.

Elliott told Deadline about his contract: “It’s been a dream to have worked with the wonderfully creative and supportive team at Hallmark over the years. I’m thrilled to continue this relationship that’s meant so much to me and have the opportunity to bring to life new characters and tell stories that will make people smile.”

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks, told Deadline: “Brennan brings tremendous talent and charisma to every role. He’s a joy to work with and we look forward to collaborating with him on new movies we know our viewers will fall in love with.”

Chabert Just Signed a Multi-Picture Deal, Too

In February, Hallmark announced that Lacey Chabert had signed a multi-picture deal with the network. Her deal was announced to last two years and included starring in and executive producing movies, along with developing additional content for the channel and other Hallmark platforms.

Chabert said in a statement about the deal:

My experience at Hallmark, a home to me for over ten years now, has been wonderful and it’s beyond rewarding to create characters and develop stories that resonate so strongly with viewers. I’m also incredibly grateful to Crown’s programming team for supporting me as a producer and empowering me to develop and star in projects that bring my passion and creative vision to life. I am so excited for what’s next and to continue connecting with Hallmark’s audience.

It’s Not Known How This Will Affect ‘Crossword Mysteries’

Chabert and Elliott both star in “Crossword Mysteries,” but it’s not known if their exclusive deals will also lead to further installments of the mystery series.

Elliott shared several Instagram stories about his new deal, including a request from a fan to bring back “Crossword Mysteries.”

Many Hallmark Stars Have Signed Deals With GAC Family

Many Hallmark stars have recently signed deals with GAC Family. Jessica Lowndes signed a non-exclusive contract for a four-picture deal.

Jen Lilley & Trevor Donovan have also signed multi-picture deals. In an interview with Sportsology, Lilley revealed that her pregnancy played a role in her decision to join GAC Media.

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Donovan said he plans to continue pitching ideas to GAC Family and he’ll be making at least two new movies for the network in the coming year.

Danica McKellar signed an exclusive contract with GAC. In an exclusive interview with Heavy, McKellar said that part of what drew her to GAC Family was the freedom and collaboration involved in their movies.

