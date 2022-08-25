Brennan Elliott Drops Hints About His New Christmas Movie

Hallmark star Brennan Elliott may have a new movie premiering soon, but he’s already getting ready to work on a new Christmas movie. He dropped a few tantalizing hints for fans, who are eagerly waiting to learn even more.

Elliott Will Begin Filming His New Christmas Movie on August 29

In a tweet shared with fans, Elliott revealed that his new Christmas movie “will air probably in December” and he’s going to start filming it on August 29. He added that it’s an “incredible script.”

August 29th. I just did ADR mix for my next premiere #marrygoround @hallmarkchannel #sept10 and very excited to share such a beautiful love story with you fans. Then my Christmas movie will air probably in December. Incredible script — Brennan Elliott (@brennan_elliott) August 16, 2022

In a tweet on August 8, Elliott wrote, “I AM doing a very special Christmas movie this year. Can’t say anything more till I’m allowed.🙏😘.”

I want you Ann and all you fans to know I AM doing a very special Christmas movie this year. Can’t say anything more till I’m allowed.🙏😘 — Brennan Elliott (@brennan_elliott) August 8, 2022

Of course, his fans are excited about the news.

So excited for you! Ready for #MarryGoRound and then will be anxiously awaiting for your Christmas movie. Have a wonderful time filming! — Robin Plate (@rlplate) August 16, 2022

Congrats! So excited to see your movie on Sept 10th and for your new Christmas movie! Going to be amazing. — Brenda Libby (@B_Libby) August 16, 2022

Very excited for you! Just under 2 weeks to start filming your new 🎄🎥!! Also looking forward to #sept10 !! — Gloria Hass, Visionary & Bestselling Author (@gloriahass) August 16, 2022

Last year, Elliott starred opposite Alison Sweeney in the movie, “Open by Christmas.” Erica Durance and Michael Karl Richards also starred.

The year before, he starred in “Christmas in Vienna” opposite Sarah Drew. The movie was filmed on location in Vienna, Austria.

Drew told “Home & Family” that it was a “once in a lifetime” experience.

Elliott’s New Movie Premieres on September 10

Elliott is also starring in a fall movie for Hallmark called “Marry Go Round” opposite Amanda Schull. The movie premieres on September 10.

The synopsis reads: “Abby Foster (Schull) and Luke Walker (Elliott) were high school sweethearts who were married for a brief time. Many years later, Abby’s life seems perfect as she gets ready for a new life in Paris along with her soon-to-be husband, Edward. When an unexpected letter arrives throwing Abby off course, she must decide what her heart really wants.”

Elliott wrote about the new movie, “The one I just wrapped! Each one is hard and a challenge for different reasons but this last one was very emotionally challenging.”

This movie is a pretty personal love story for me to be honest. — Brennan Elliott (@brennan_elliott) July 19, 2022

He later added, “This movie is a pretty personal love story for me to be honest.”

Elliott revealed in a previous post that David Weaver is directing the movie. Weaver has a long history directing some of Hallmark fans’ favorite movies. He’s worked with Brennan Elliott before. He directed “Open by Christmas” in 2021.

This year, signed an exclusive, multi-picture deal with Hallmark Media, Deadline reported.

Elliott told Deadline about his contract: “It’s been a dream to have worked with the wonderfully creative and supportive team at Hallmark over the years. I’m thrilled to continue this relationship that’s meant so much to me and have the opportunity to bring to life new characters and tell stories that will make people smile.”

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, for Hallmark told Deadline: “Brennan brings tremendous talent and charisma to every role. He’s a joy to work with and we look forward to collaborating with him on new movies we know our viewers will fall in love with.”

