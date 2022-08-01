Brennan Elliott on Why His New Movie Is ‘ Very Emotionally Challenging’

Brennan Elliott recently opened up to fans, revealing that his newest Hallmark movie was especially emotionally challenging for him, in part because of how personal it is. Here’s what he shared.

Elliott Said the Movie Is a ‘Personal Love Story’

On Twitter, Elliott responded to fan questions, including one where Ann-Brennie Forever asked which of his movies was the most challenging.

Elliott wrote, “The one I just wrapped! Each one is hard and a challenge for different reasons but this last one was very emotionally challenging.”

When Donna replied, “I know this one will be another one you knocked out of the ballpark,” Elliott elaborated on why the movie was so challenging for him.

He wrote, “This movie is a pretty personal love story for me to be honest.”

Elliott has been sharing a few details about his latest movie on his Instagram page too, promising fans that more information will be revealed soon.

On July 15, he shared that there were only two days left before filming wrapped.

He wrote, “Looking forward to sharing more news about this film when I can! I know you all are waiting for more details and I assure you they will come as soon as possible! 👍”

Elliott revealed in a previous post that David Weaver is directing his new movie. Weaver has a long history directing some of Hallmark fans’ favorite movies. He’s worked with Brennan Elliott before. He directed “Open by Christmas,” the 2021 movie starring Brennan Elliott, Erica Durance, and Alison Sweeney.

While Filming, He Said a Moment in Vancouver Reminded Him About Staying Strong Through Adversity

In a different post, he revealed that he was filming the movie in Vancouver.

He wrote, “Took this pic off my hotel balcony where I am staying during filming in Vancouver. Reminded me of a saying I once heard, ‘when facing adversity or challenges in life and the storm surrounds you stand tall, and stay strong. It’ll pass!’ 😊🙏👍”

On July 1, he shared that he had wrapped day four of filming “this sweet new adventure” after taking a few months off to spend with his wife and children.

Elliott’s wife Camilla Row, had been diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic gastric cancer. In an Instagram post in May, Elliott revealed that his wife has “made it to the halfway point” of her cancer treatment.

He wrote, “So proud of her!🙏🎉 this is the toughest experience @camilla_row has ever had to go thru. Many years of cancer treatment/surgeries etc but this one has beaten her up for sure but like all great fighters there is no quit in this girl.”

He also thanked his followers for being their strength, because sometimes they just didn’t feel strong at all.

His followers are still reminding him in his social media posts that they are continuing to pray for him and his wife.

When he wrote about facing adversity, memaw66 replied, “I pray for you every night along with my very large family. My heart aches for all of you. I have had those times when it was just so hard to be positive and being carefree and happy impossible in my 79 years. There are no words to truly relieve the worry and load, but I will continue to pray🙏🏻.”

Elliott replied, “@memaw66 🙏😘.”

