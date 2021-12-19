Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Will Appear in Her Next Hallmark Movie

The next installment in the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series, “Aurora Teagarden: Haunted by Murder,” will premiere on February 20, 2022.

The film includes a flashback to Aurora’s teenage years and who better to play Candace Cameron Bure as a teenager than her real-life daughter, Natasha Bure?

E! News reports that in the film, teenage Aurora (played by 23-year-old Natasha) stumbles upon her very first crime scene when she visits a haunted mansion on a dare with her friend Sally. Twenty years in the future, Aurora, played by Candace, returns to the house after her mother (Marilu Henner) buys it.

Natasha’s other acting credits include the 2021 Lifetime movie “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story” and the Hallmark film “Switched for Christmas.” In the latter, Natasha played both her mother’s daughter and niece. How? Because her mother played twins of course!

Candace Shared Some Behind the Scenes Photos From Set

Candace Cameron Bure took to Instagram to share some photos from the set of “Aurora Teagarden: Haunted by Murder.” The Hallmark series’ recurring stars could be seen in the photos including Marilu Henner, a bearded Niall Matter who plays Aurora’s husband Nick, and Julia Benson who plays Aurora’s friend Lizzie.

“Just wrapped another Aurora Teagarden Mystery. #18 !!!! I can’t believe we started these movies 7 years ago 🤯. I love bringing you family friendly entertainment and can’t wait for you to see this new one,” Candace captioned the Instagram post.

Candace rocked her signature look for the movies in the photos — auburn hair. In November, Natasha shared an Instagram photo of her with orange hair, most likely dyed to play young Aurora as she is typically blonde like her mother. “Quick switch up,” Natasha captioned the photo.

The Aurora Teagarden movies are typically filmed in Vancouver, Canada and it appears that the latest film was no exception. On December 6, Candace shared a photo of her and Henner on Instagram. “Vancouver Christmas market with my bestie mom,” she captioned the photo.

What’s Coming to Hallmark Channel in January 2022?

Although fans will have to wait until February for the next Aurora Teagarden movie, there are plenty of other new Hallmark films premiering in January. Here’s the lineup.

January 1 — ‘The Perfect Pairing’ (Hallmark Channel)

A food and wine critic (Nazneen Contractor) slips and hits her head while visiting a winery and can’t remember who she is. Michael (Brennan Elliott), a single father, takes her in and helps her recover her memory.

January 8 — ‘Wedding Veil: Avery’s Story’ (Hallmark Channel)

The first of a trilogy starring Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser, and Alison Sweeney. The films follow three college friends who find a magical wedding veil.

January 9 — ‘North to Home’ (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

The McBride sisters (Lyndsy Fonseca, Kimberley Sustad, and Erica Durance) reunite in Alaska for their adopted mothers’ birthday and end up connecting their past to their present.

January 15 — ‘Love Is Trending’ (Hallmark Channel)

A New York City marketing executive (Jen Lilley) returns to her family’s maple farm to help her friend plan her wedding.

January 22 — ‘Butlers in Love’ (Hallmark Channel)

Sparks fly between hardworking Emma (Stacey Farber) and rebellious Henry (Corey Cott) as they train to become royal butlers at a prestigious academy.

January 29 — ‘Romancing the Birthday Girl’ (Hallmark Channel)

Taylor’s (Emilie Ullerup) late mother left her a time capsule with six envelopes in it, each containing a challenge to get her out of her comfort zone.

