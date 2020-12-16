WATCH: Candace Cameron Bure Channels Laura Clery in Hilarious Holiday Parody

Candace Cameron Bure has been brimming over with Christmas cheer while she’s spending time with her family after filming for The Hallmark Channel. She recently released her own version of Laura Clery’s popular Pamela Pupkin workout videos.

Her Holiday Workout Video Channels Laura Clery’s Pamela Pupkin Character

Candace Cameron Bure is dressed in a Santa hat and a festive holiday workout for the 30-second video.

She captioned the video: “Will the real Kimmy Gibbler please stand up? #PamelaPupkin Holiday Workout. @lauraclery”

She starts the video by announcing, “Hi y’all, I’m Pamela Pupkin, and you’re about to do Pamela Pupkin’s holiday workout.”

Her workout included bits seen in the Pamela Pupkin videos, like “pick up the star, put it on the tree,” “sit on Santa’s lap” for a glute workout and “ask Santa for a six-pack.” She then ran in place while singing, “run with the reindeer, run with reindeer,” just like Pamela Pupkin’s videos show.

Comedian Laura Clery has created characters like Pamela Pupkin and Ivy for weekly videos on Facebook and YouTube. Her husband, Stephen Hilton, frequently appears in her videos and in August they announced that they’re expecting their second child. According to her bio, Clery’s big break was starring in ‘Til Death, after which she had a role on MTV’s Disaster Date, and then helped create a web series called Hungry. SHe lives in Los Angeles where she now focuses on creating characters like Pamela Pupkin.

Clery posted her own Christmas-themed holiday workout video featuring Pamela Pupkin on December 14, which you can watch below.

Her Pamela Pupkin character is featured in many themed workout videos, including this one from 2017:

Bure’s video really seemed to capture the essence of Pamela Pupkin.

Bure Has Enjoyed Being with Her Family for the Holidays

Bure has shared a lot of videos and photos on social media about how much fun she’s having being back with her family for the holidays.

She shared this video showing a TikTok video that she and her daughter, Natasha Bure, made after everyone else went to sleep. She wrote: “#Moms with their daughter on TikTok . This is what @natashabure and I do after everyone goes to bed. And by everyone, I mean Val and Boris.”

She and her daughter went on a walk in Los Angeles this week. She wrote: “Sunset walk with the fam. And yes, it’s 62 degrees in L.A. We winter up . @natashabure”

On December 5, she said that she felt called to just be still that day and spend it by the pool enjoying a gorgeous winter day in Los Angeles. She wrote: “Stop. Breathe. Take it all in. Think about what your grateful for. Be still, Candace. So, I decided to take advantage of this gorgeous L.A. winter day and sit at my pool. Sounds amazing, I know, but why is it so hard for me to just be still? Does this happen to you too? The to-do list can wait an hour. God is calling for me to spend some time with Him. I’m going to treasure up this beautiful day the Lord made and give thanks.”

In November, she shared how happy she was to spend time with her son Maksim Bure.

Bure’s older son, Lev Bure, proposed to now-fiancee Taylor Hutchison in August and the family’s planning a wedding.

