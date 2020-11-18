Why Candace Cameron Bure ‘Bawled My Eyes Out’ in Quarantine

Candace Cameron Bure opened up on The Kelly Clarkson Show, sharing that while she was quarantining recently, she couldn’t stop crying while exercising on a Peloton. “I bawled my eyes out during this workout,” she revealed. She shared her story while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show with fellow Hallmark stars Holly Robinson Peete and Lacey Chabert.

Candace Cameron Bure Said She Couldn’t Stop Crying During a Workout While in Quarantine

On the day of the interview with The Kelly Clarkson Show, she said that she was just a couple of days away from finishing her required quarantine in Canada. She started crying while she was quarantining before a Hallmark movie recently.

She said: “I go a little bit stir crazy… It’s very rainy and gray here. And so I’ve been working out a lot… And there’s a Peloton in this house that we’re staying in, and I got on for a workout and had no idea what hit me, but I bawled my eyes out during this workout.”

Clarkson asked if it was because she hated the exercise, and she said no.

Cameron Bure said: “No, I love working out… But I think it’s just the gray up here, and missing my family, and being in quarantine, you go a little stir crazy. And it was like this flood of emotional release, which was great. I felt a whole lot better after it.”

She’s Been Quarantining with Marilu Henner

Cameron Bure told Clarkson that her quarantine this time was a little more pleasant because she didn’t have to quarantine alone. She’s been quarantining with Marilu Henner, who plays her mother on Aurora Teagarden Mysteries.

Cameron Bure and Henner have been having a lot of fun in quarantine. They even dressed up for Halloween as Barbie dolls.

And they played a game of “Never Have I Ever” in early August.

Cameron Bure has a lot to look forward to when she goes back home. Her son, Lev Bure, proposed to now-fiancee Taylor Hutchison in August. Cameron Bure is helping with the wedding plans. She told Today that they have a backup plan in place in case COVID-19 affects their wedding plans. She said even booking a venue was tough because there are so many restrictions that some venues just weren’t available.

She has three children. Natasha is 22, Lev is 20, and Maksim is 18. They’re going to spend a quiet Christmas together this year, Today reported.

She also told Us Magazine that the pandemic was testing her marriage in a good way. She said that she and husband Valeri Bure traveled a lot normally, and spending more time together during quarantine had really grown them as a couple.

She told Us Magazine:

I’ll be honest because we try. We both travel so much. So we were like, ‘This might be the most amount of time we’ve actually spent together in years. This is either going to make us or break us.’ And you know what? It’s made us… I’m really grateful that it’s the one thing that I can look at 2020 — as crazy as this year has been and difficult — and I’m so grateful for my family time because I’ve reevaluated my work schedule, the time that I’m away from my family, and realized that that was not a good balance for me. So I’m thankful that it happened in that way because it’s made our relationship stronger.

