Candace Cameron Bure Is Planning Her Child’s Wedding

Candace Cameron Bure, a beloved Hallmark star, has something to look forward to despite all the craziness of 2020. She’s helping plan her son’s wedding, which is happening in 2021.

Her Son Got Engaged in August

Cameron Bure’s son, Lev Bure, proposed to now-fiancee Taylor Hutchison in August.

In her post, Hutchison wrote, “Surprise surprise” and shared a very happy photo with the ring.

Cameron Bure also posted excitedly when they got engaged, writing: “She said YES!!! Last night my son @levvbure proposed to his beautiful girlfriend @taylorrhutchison 💍. We are SO excited for these cuties!!! #Engaged ! And this mama/mama-in-love can’t wait for wedding planning shenanigans.”

Her son Lev is just 20, but he’s the same age that Cameron Bure was when she got married, Today reported.

Lev posts numerous photos with his fiancee on Instagram and they look adorable together.

After they were engaged he wrote: “Should I marry my girl? Wait up. Hold up. She fly, love God, & she got a good mind. Oh boy that’s a layup!”

And of course, his fiancee posts sweet photos of them too.

She Said They Have a ‘Plan B’ in Case the Pandemic Interrupts ‘Plan A’

Planning a wedding is a little more complicated with COVID-19 in the picture. Cameron Bure told Today that they have a backup plan in place in case COVID-19 affects their wedding plans. She said even booking a venue was tough because there are so many restrictions that some venues just weren’t available.

She said the wedding will be smaller than they wanted because of the pandemic, but “we’re just rolling with the punches.”

She added that her colleagues at Fuller House might not even be able to participate. “I honestly would love if all of them were there but COVID may have it down to a very small family wedding,” she shared with Today.

Cameron Bure is very close to her children.

She has three children. Natasha is 22, Lev is 20, and Maksim is 18. They’re going to spend a quiet Christmas together this year, Today reported.

For National Daughters Day, she shared photos of her and Natasha, writing: “I have more fun with this girl than anyone. Of course she’s given me a few gray hairs. You’re the best @natashabure I love being your mama.”

A week before, she posted a photo with her youngest child Maksim and talked about how much she loved him too, calling him “pure sunshine.”

In late August, they all enjoyed a family reunion after Lev got engaged and she returned from working.

