Candace Cameron Bure Returned to ‘The View’

Former Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure recently returned to her old stomping grounds and seemed to have a great time.

Bure is busy these days hyping her upcoming movie release, “Unsung Heroes.” She stopped by “The View” to chat with the current co-hosts about the film. As Entertainment Weekly noted, Bure co-hosted “The View from 2015 to 2016.

The Great American Family star was all smiles during her latest segment on “The View.” She shared some fun updates on her family and talked at length about the movie she starred in and co-produced.

Here’s what you need to know:

Candace Cameron Bure Gushed Over Her Husband & Kids

After her appearance, Bure shared clips of “The View” segment on her Instagram page. “After 8 years I went back to my old stomping grounds this morning on @theviewabc,” she wrote.

Bure also shared, “I loved being back, seeing everyone, and talking about @unsungheromovie!”

During the first part of her return to “The View” on April 12, Bure shared updates on her family. When co-host Joy Behar asked how her “Russian husband” was doing, the former Hallmark star replied with a saucy “Oh, he’s good.”

She gushed over a big family event that happened not too long ago. Bure’s oldest son Lev got married and she said “Their wedding was one of the best days of my life.”

“I’m a mother-in-law and I love my daughter-in-law. She’s so beautiful and I love her family,” Bure added. She continued, “I mean, that’s, like, what you hope and dream and pray for, right?”

As Behar noted, Lev was quite young when Bure co-hosted on “The View.” Bure revealed, “Now all my kids are in their 20s,” which was hard for everybody to believe.

In addition to Lev, Bure and her husband have a daughter, Natasha, and a younger son, Max. The Hallmark alum shared, “Natasha is still singing, acting, doing her thing. She’s great.”

She added, “And my youngest son, Max, is fantastic too…Learning to be a winemaker.”

Bure Family Wines is based in Napa, California. Lev already works full-time for the family winery, as does his father. Now, Max is following the same path.

‘The View’ Helped Lead Bure to the Creation of ‘Unsung Hero’

During her return to “The View,” Bure revealed that the show, and her love of family, played significant roles in the development of “Unsung Heroes.” In 2016, for Bure’s 40th birthday, the full episode of “The View” was designed to celebrate the former Hallmark star.

E! News shared that there were lots of sweet surprises incorporated into the episode, but the biggest surprise brought Bure to tears. Natasha, who was 17, came out on stage to perform with the band for King & Country, a favorite of Bure’s.

They sang the song “Priceless,” which prompted Bure to burst into happy tears.

Bure mentioned the experience in her new appearance on “The View.” She said it was “One of the best days of my life.”

She also shared that she formed a friendship with the family behind the band during that appearance. Eventually, that friendship led to the making of “Unsung Hero.”

The entertainer’s fans loved the family updates and movie tidbits Bure shared on “The View.”

“Candace was a light. I know her going back there was hard,” one fan commented on Instagram.

Another wrote, “It was amazing to see you back at the View today!!! You’re as beautiful as ever and have such a great spirit Candace !!!❤️❤️❤️ Congrats on your new movie!!!👏🏾👏🏾💥💥”

“I feel like you being there is like Jesus a chair at their table. How refreshing for their audience to get to hear of Gods work in this movie,” added someone else.

“Her kids are in their 20s? What? She looks like she’s about 20 herself,” a fan wrote in comments on YouTube.