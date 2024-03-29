An Easter Movie & a Finale Take Over Hallmark This Weekend

This weekend is definitely a Hallmark-worthy weekend! Not only does Hallmark have a brand new holiday movie premiering, but it also has the season 2 finale of “The Way Home” on its schedule. And, before we get into the weekend lineup, for those asking the question, “Will there be a season 3 of ‘The Way Home,'” a third season has been confirmed by Hallmark. According to Deadline, Lisa Hamilton Daly, of Hallmark Media, said, “We’re grateful to the fans who are so passionate about the series and can’t wait for them to see what and when is ahead for Season 3.”

Well, now that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s get into this weekend’s Hallmark Channel schedule, along with some info on what to expect with the new movie “An Easter Bloom” and the season finale of “The Way Home.”

Skip down a bit for the full schedule in list form.

‘An Easter Bloom’ Premieres at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 30, 2024

“An Easter Bloom” airs on the Hallmark Channel from 8 – 10:01 p.m. ET on March 30, 2024, with an encore presentation on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024. The encore presentation, as shown in the Xfinity guide, will air from 7 – 9 p.m. ET.

The official Hallmark synopsis of the new movie reads, “A young gardener sets out to save her family farm by entering a floral competition for Easter. She meets a local pastor along the way who helps her restore the hope she lost. Starring Aimeé Teegarden and Benjamin Hollingsworth.”

This wraps up all of the new movies premiering on Hallmark for March 2024.

‘The Way Home’ Season 2 Finale Airs at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 31, 2024

Fans of “The Way Home” are gearing up for the season 2 finale. Following its airing, Heavy will be putting out new content surrounding the finale, along with spoilers.

Ahead of the finale, Hallmark has released a summary of the episode, titled “Bring Me to Life.” The summary for episode 10 of season 2 states, “Del, Kat, Alice and Elliot each receive answers about their past and present, while hope for the future brings new questions.”

Hallmark has reported that season 3 of “The Way Home” is set to premiere in 2025.

The Full Lineup for Easter 2024 Weekend on the Hallmark Channel

Saturday, March 30, 2024 Hallmark Lineup

12 a.m. ET

“A Dash of Love”

When an aspiring chef lands an assistant job at her idol’s restaurant, she’s convinced her big break is just around the corner. After a rocky start, she befriends the handsome executive chef and they begin bonding in the kitchen.

2 a.m. ET

“A Ring by Spring”

A fiercely independent single woman is forced to consider marrying her not-so-perfect boyfriend when a gypsy fortuneteller convinces her she must be engaged by the spring or risk a lifetime alone.

4 a.m. ET

“Love Strikes Twice”

Workaholic lawyer Maggie is having marriage issues. She wishes for a do-over and awakens 15 years in the past. Will Maggie choose college boyfriend Rick or will she stay with husband Josh? Stars Katie Findlay and Wyatt Nash.

6 a.m. ET

“Hearts Down Under”

New York restaurateur Caroline inherits a café in Lemon Myrtle Cove, Australia. While there, she starts falling for the place and its people, particularly Simon, the café’s charming local chef. Stars Cindy Busby, Tim Ross.

8 a.m. ET

“Falling for Vermont”

When a best-selling author decides to escape the media, her plan goes awry when she’s caught in a thunderstorm and crashes her car. She wakes up with no memory of who she is.

10 a.m. ET

“A Harvest Wedding”

Sarah, a wedding planner in New York, is hired to plan the most anticipated wedding of the season. But the bride wants the wedding to be on the family farm which is now being run by her older brother who happens to be Sarah’s ex.

12 p.m. ET

“The Sweetest Heart”

Maddie is doing everything she can to save her cupcake business. With the help of a handsome investment banker, Maddie’s luck begins to turn around in all aspects of her life. But then her first love Nate unexpectedly returns.

2 p.m. ET

“Groundswell”

On the heels of a personal and professional setback, Chef Emma travels to Hawaii where she meets Ben, a handsome, reclusive surf instructor whose lessons help her to regain her footing. Starring Lacey Chabert, Ektor Rivera.

4 p.m. ET

“The More Love Grows”

Helen is blindsided when her husband asks for a separation. With the help of a friendly vet and a rambunctious stray dog, she rediscovers her strength and begins to rebuild her life. Stars Rachel Boston and Warren Christie.

6 p.m. ET

“Miracle in Bethlehem, PA”

A single woman with a newly adopted baby gets stuck in Bethlehem, PA. With no room at the Inn she’s forced to stay with a stranger who turns out to be the miracle she needed. Starring Laura Vandervoort and Benjamin Ayres.

8 p.m. ET

“An Easter Bloom”

A young gardener sets out to save her family farm by entering a floral competition for Easter. She meets a local pastor along the way who helps her restore the hope she lost. Starring Aimeé Teegarden and Benjamin Hollingsworth.

10:01 p.m. ET

“The Blessing Bracelet”

As the Easter holiday approaches a woman rediscovers a blessing bracelet that helps restore her faith and renew her belief in love. Starring Amanda Schull and Carlo Marks.

Sunday, March 31, 2024 Hallmark Lineup

12:01 a.m. ET

“Sweet Autumn”

Aunt Dee splits her candy shop between her niece, Maggie, and maple farmer, Dex. Following letters Dee left, the two uncover the reason for her decision, during the Sweet Autumn festival. Stars Nikki DeLoach & Andrew Walker.

2:01 a.m. ET

“Golden Girls”

Episode: Till Death Do We Volley

Dorothy’s old friend, Trudy comes for a visit and this revives the old rivalry between them. However, the visit turns tragic when Trudy suddenly dies.

2:30 a.m. ET

“Golden Girls”

Episode: High Anxiety

After Sophia accidentally knocks a bottle of Rose’s pills down the sink, it is discovered, she is addicted to them.

3 a.m. ET

“Golden Girls”

Episode: Little Sister

Rose’s sister, Holly comes for a visit and becomes quick friends with Dorothy and Blanche, and leaves Rose out in the cold.

3:30 a.m. ET

“Golden Girls”

Episode: Sophia’s Choice

Sophia goes into action to break her friend, Lillian out of “the worst nursing home in the city.” However, Lillian proves to be too much of a handful for Sophia.

4 a.m. ET

“Golden Girls”

Episode: Till Death Do We Volley

Dorothy’s old friend, Trudy comes for a visit and this revives the old rivalry between them. However, the visit turns tragic when Trudy suddenly dies.

4:30 a.m. ET

“Golden Girls”

Episode: High Anxiety

After Sophia accidentally knocks a bottle of Rose’s pills down the sink, it is discovered, she is addicted to them.

5 a.m. ET

“Golden Girls”

Episode: Little Sister

Rose’s sister, Holly comes for a visit and becomes quick friends with Dorothy and Blanche, and leaves Rose out in the cold.

5:30 a.m. ET

“Golden Girls”

Episode: Sophia’s Choice

Sophia goes into action to break her friend, Lillian out of “the worst nursing home in the city.” However, Lillian proves to be too much of a handful for Sophia.

6 a.m. ET

“Reba”

Episode: The Big Fix-Up

Barbra Jean fixes Reba up on a blind date, much to Reba’s chagrin.

6:30 a.m. ET

“Reba”

Episode: The Good Girl

When Reba takes Van’s new car out joyriding, she accidentally scratches it and has to tell him.

7 a.m. ET

“Reba”

Episode: Happy Pills

Barbara Jean comes to Reba when she suspects that Brock is having an affair.

7:30 a.m. ET

“Reba”

Episode: Girls’ Night Out

Cheyenne turns 21 and wants Reba, Barbra Jean, and her to go out to celebrate, but Reba and BJ are not talking.

8 a.m. ET

“Reba”

Episode: Core Focus

Barbra Jean wants to talk to Brock about another baby.

8:30 a.m. ET

“Reba”

Episode: The Accidental Role Model

Brock thinks it was a mistake to divorce Reba and marry Barbra Jean.

9 a.m. ET

“The Story of Us”

Jamie learns that her first love Sawyer is the architect of a development that wants to change her beloved neighborhood and threatens her bookstore. Can old Valentines help them see eye to eye? Starring Maggie Lawson and Sam Page.

11 a.m. ET

“Easter Under Wraps”

Erin Cavendish goes undercover at her family’s chocolate plant to see why sales are down when she meets head chocolatier, Bryan, who has new ideas on how to update the Easter product line. Stars Fiona Gubelmann, Brendan Penny.

1 p.m. ET

“My Secret Valentine”

A young woman takes advice from the chalkboard notes that her mysterious house rental tenant leaves when a slick sales rep arrives with plans to buy her family’ prized winery. Stars Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker.

3 p.m. ET

“A Valentine’s Match”

Fired from her job as a reality TV host, Natalie returns home for Valentine’s Day, only to find herself running the town festival’s auction with her ex-fiance thanks to two scheming mothers. Bethany Joy Lenz, Luke Macfarlane.

5 p.m. ET

“The Presence of Love”

Adjunct professor Joss travels to England to visit the farm where her late mother grew up and bonds with single-father, Daniel, whose family now runs it. Stars Eloise Mumford, Julian Morris.

7 p.m. ET

“An Easter Bloom”

A young gardener sets out to save her family farm by entering a floral competition for Easter. She meets a local pastor along the way who helps her restore the hope she lost. Starring Aimeé Teegarden and Benjamin Hollingsworth.

9 p.m. ET

“The Way Home”

Episode: Bring Me to Life

Del, Kat, Alice, and Elliot each receive answers about their past and present, while hope for the future brings new questions. Stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, Sadie Laflamme-Snow.

10 p.m. ET

Love, Romance & Chocolate

Emma and chocolatier Luc compete for Belgium’s Royal Chocolatier. The beauty and romance of Bruges inspire unique chocolate combinations, but will their entry win without them losing their hearts? Stars Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp.