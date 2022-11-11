Danica McKellar Mourns Death in Family: ‘We Will Try to Make You Proud’

Danica McKellar recently opened up to her followers on Instagram about the death of a loved one in her family. The Great American Family star revealed that her grandmother had died. They were mourning her loss, she said, but also celebrating her life.

Her Grandmother Lived to Be 101

In her Instagram post, McKellar shared that her grandmother had just celebrated her 101st birthday last month.

“Last year, we were privileged to celebrate our beautiful Grandma Elsie’s 100th birthday. Last month she turned 101 (!)” she wrote. “…for her 101st birthday two weeks ago, she was serenaded by a Dean Martin impersonator.”

McKellar told her followers: “And today, she joined the angels in heaven and her beloved Clarence. ❤️”

McKellar’s Grandmother Told Her She Was ‘Ready to Walk with Jesus’

McKellar shared with her followers: “Grandma Elsie had such a strong faith and would always smile and say, ‘I don’t know why the Good Lord is keeping me here. I’m ready to walk with Jesus.'”

McKellar said she thought her grandmother was still here “to fill our hearts with love and faith.”

She added: “Today, the heavens are rejoicing… and so am I. 🥰 Bask in His presence, sweet angel! We will try to make you proud. 💞”

Friends and followers joined in to share their condolences with McKellar.

Nikki DeLoach wrote: “I’m so sorry for your loss, sweetie. What a life she lived!! I’m so happy you were able to be with her for her last birthday. Sending you so much love. ❤️”

Alicia Witty replied, “sending you so much love – oh what a special life, and magical last birthday she had with you all. ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Erin Cahill wrote, “So sorry for your loss. ♥️ And, here’s to a beautiful life lived with a beautiful family that she created, that loved her so much. 💗”

This isn’t the first loss McKellar has dealt with this year. In June, she revealed to fans that there had been an unexpected death in her family, but she didn’t share any more details.

She wrote at the time, “I have had moments of joy amisdt this tragedy, absolutely because of connection to God. I used to be uncomfortable with the term Holy Spirit, and used to think of it as Universal Love. At the end of the day, those are all just words with biases we’ve created in our heads based on religion. But I can tell you, the Holy Spirit has been in me and with me through this difficult time and I’m just so grateful. 🙏❤️🙏”

McKellar made waves when she left Hallmark for an exclusive deal with Great American Family. McKellar told The Wall Street Journal that she was drawn to GAC Family because she had enjoyed working with the CEO, Bill Abbott, at Hallmark, where he had first recruited her.

“So when he was getting ready to launch this new network, I was thrilled that he reached out to me to sign a multi-picture deal as an actress and executive producer,” she shared.

McKellar previously told Heavy in an exclusive interview that she jumped at the chance to help Abbott build a brand-new network.

“Bill Abbott is a friend, and he’s such a good person,” she told Heavy. “And I jumped at the opportunity to help him build this new network. … It’s a smaller network right now, and we’re building something together. And that in itself is this great feeling of collaboration and teamwork.”

But she’s not necessarily gone from Hallmark for good. In a Twitter conversation, she revealed that she’d happily return to the network if they ever wanted another installment of MatchMaker Mysteries, because she’s only exclusive with Great American Family for rom-coms and Christmas movies.

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Countdown to Christmas Lineup